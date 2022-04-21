In his book “Age of Cage,” film critic and former Madisonian Keith Phipps looks back on Nicolas Cage’s 40-year career and how it reflected the changing film industry during that time. In his long career, Cage has been the eccentric indie outsider (“Vampire’s Kiss,” “Raising Arizona”) and the buff blockbuster action hero (“Con Air,” “The Rock”), and lately has churned out a spate of video-on-demand movies, mostly to pay off mounting financial debts. The industry has changed, and changed again, and Cage has always somehow found a place for himself.
So it’s fitting that, in our current postmodern age of reboots, remakes, and winking fan service, Cage would star as himself in the self-referential “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” riffing on his career and his eccentric reputation.
“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” directed by Tom Gormican and co-written by Gormican and Kevin Etten, opens Friday at Marcus Point, Marcus Palace, AMC Fitchburg 18, Flix Brewhouse Madison and AMC Madison 6.
Cage gently spoofs the public image of himself in the movie as a self-serious oddball. This Nicolas Cage is desperate for work, but not so desperate that he won’t sabotage a meeting with a director by doing an over-the-top audition in public. His ex-wife (Sharon Horgan) is done with his prima donna routine, and his teenage daughter (Lily Sheen) is tired of hearing how great German expressionist cinema like “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” is.
Moreover, Cage is haunted by his id, which manifests itself as a younger, floppy-haired “Wild at Heart”-era “Nicky” (Cage with heavy CGI). The scenes of Nick and Nicky sparring are a lot of fun, with the youngster pushing the old guy to let his freak flag fly, whatever the consequences.
Needing a quick cash infusion, Cage heeds the advice of his agent (Neil Patrick Harris) and agrees to take a job essentially as the birthday clown at a party thrown by mega-rich tycoon Javi Gutierrez (Pedro Pascal) at his estate on the coast of Mallorca, Spain. Cage assumes he’ll pat a few backs, drink some good wine and pocket a million dollars for the weekend.
He’s thrown off course by two things. The first is that Javi turns out to be, in addition to a Cage fanboy, a really nice dude. The megastar and the fan really hit it off, and even start collaborating on a new screenplay for Cage. Pascal may be the secret weapon of “Unbearable Weight” — his performance is so sincere and open-hearted, and the friendship the two strike feels genuine. When Cage and Pascal cavort around the island together, they seem like big kids rather than middle-aged men.
The second wrinkle in Cage’s weekend is that he’s accosted by two CIA agents (Tiffany Haddish and Ike Barinholtz) who insist that Javi is really a crime lord, and is involved a high-level kidnapping plot to throw the Spanish elections. They recruit Cage to spy on Javi for them, which he’s conflicted about. On the one hand, he’s betraying a new buddy. On the other hand, it’s a new role to play!
“Unbearable Weight” is packed with allusions to other Cage movies, from classic (“Con Air”) to forgotten (“Guarding Tess”). And there are some inspired comedic sequences, as when Cage accidentally poisons himself with a paralyzing toxin and has to lurch his way toward the antidote. For a movie called “Unbearable Weight,” Cage is loose and light on his feet. I’d say this is a big comeback role for him, but he already made that comeback last year with one of his best-ever performances in "Pig.”
At one point, Cage suggests that he and Javi turn that character-based drama screenplay into more of an action thriller. Which is a meta joke, because that’s what happens to “Unbearable,” as the third act is filled with car chases and shootouts. Javi doesn’t want to alter the screenplay, and his instincts are correct. The violent finale of “Unbearable” isn’t nearly as fun as the character comedy that comes before.
Still, “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” is an affectionate and irreverent ode to an actor who’s provided a lot of entertainment over the years, only some of it unintentionally. It's a promise that Cage isn’t done pushing himself into strange new territory — Nicky wouldn’t have it any other way.