Director Chris McKay made a wry, clever comedy about a dark antihero with “The Lego Batman Movie.” He also made a generic action movie with “The Tomorrow War.”
He tries to do both with “Renfield,” a movie that does not recognize what a gold mine it has by hiring Nicolas Cage to play Dracula. And indeed, every moment of Cage hamming it up in a cape with a mouthful of needle-sharp teeth is fantastic. Unfortunately, those moments are too rare in a movie that for some reason is stuffed with “John Wick”-style fight scenes that Cage isn't even in.
"Renfield" opens Friday in Madison theaters at Marcus Palace, Marcus Point, AMC Fitchburg 18 and Flix Brewhouse Madison.
A prologue that digitally inserts Cage and Nicholas Hoult into Tod Browning's original 1931 “Dracula” catches the audience up to speed. Renfield (Hoult) was a real estate lawyer who fell under Dracula’s spell and became his eternal servant, bringing home live victims for his master as sort of a grisly DoorDash.
By the present day, with Dracula and Renfield hiding out in an abandoned hospital in New Orleans, Renfield is tired of being an accessory to mass murder for his boss, but is too weak-willed to break free. The scenes between Hoult and Cage are very funny, as Dracula manipulates the hapless Renfield into doing his bidding like the world's worst manager.
Cage makes a bloody meal out of playing Dracula, preening and prancing around in a wildly over-the-top performance. (Or, by Cage standards, a grounded and nuanced performance.) But Hoult also nails the comic pathos of Renfield, who joins a support group for codependents and tries to ward off Dracula not with garlic and crosses but with self-help aphorisms like “I am enough.”
But then there’s this whole other movie going on in “Renfield.” Renfield crosses paths with a beat cop, Rebecca (a surprisingly bland Awkwafina), who is trying to bring down the crime boss who runs New Orleans (Shohreh Aghdashloo) and her deadbeat son (Ben Schwartz). As it happens, Renfield doesn’t just gain sustenance by eating bugs, but gains superhuman strength like Popeye with his spinach.
This leads to multiple scenes of Renfield and Rebecca taking down dozens of bad guys in stylish fight sequences and shootouts, often in cartoonishly gory fashion. Who asked for this? Especially when we could be watching Nicolas Cage ham it up instead.
There are plenty of solid little jokes in the margins from screenwriter Ryan Ridley (“Rick & Morty”) that suggest the comedy-horror cult film “Renfield” could have been. Instead, making it an action-comedy-horror film is one hyphen too many, and turns what could have been a weird little gem into rote filmmaking-by-committee.
The movie uses its New Orleans locations well for a suitably gothic, rundown vibe. But the most unbelievable moment in the film does not involve vampires or curses, but a scene where two characters eat beignets at Cafe du Monde and don’t get powdered sugar all over their clothes. Come on, Hollywood, my suspension of disbelief can only go so far.