Nicholas Meyer goes from 'Wrath of Khan' to 'The Day After' to Madison

Writer-director Nicholas Meyer has done a lot in his career, including writing a series of popular Sherlock Holmes novels, directing the beloved time-travel thriller “Time After Time,” and bringing the horrors of nuclear war home to America with the notorious 1983 TV movie “The Day After.”
But there’s a reason why the photograph on the cover of his 2010 memoir “View From the Bridge” isn’t of Meyer, but of Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock.
Meyer is widely credited by fans and critics with reviving the “Star Trek” franchise with 1982’s “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” as well as co-writing “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home” and “Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country.” With the next planned “Star Trek” movie currently without a director, would he direct another one if they called?
“Oh, of course!” Meyer, 76, said in a wide-ranging 45-minute interview from his home office in Los Angeles. “But they won’t.”
Meyer, whose daughter graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison last year (“She loved that school so much, she didn’t want to leave”), is coming to campus this week to screen and talk about several of his films at the UW Cinematheque, 4070 Vilas Hall.
He’ll screen “The Day After” at 7 p.m. Friday, “Time After Time” at 2 p.m. Saturday and his Sherlock Holmes film, “The Seven-Per-Cent Solution,” at 7 p.m. on Saturday. In addition, the Cinematheque is screening the Madison premiere of “Television Event,” a new documentary about the making of “The Day After,” at 7 p.m. Thursday. All screenings are free and open to the public.
Meyer talked about the lasting legacy of “The Day After,” his affinity for Holmes, and the long-gestating “Star Trek” project that might finally get made as a podcast. This transcript has been edited and condensed.
You’re currently writing your sixth Sherlock Holmes novel, and you have a “Star Trek” podcast coming up. What’s it like to keep returning to these throughout your career?
Many, many years ago, I wound up being at dinner with Francis Ford Coppola, about three days before he won the Oscars for “The Godfather Part Two.” And I said to him, “Why did you do the second one?” And he said, “They backed up a truck with a lot of money. And I thought, this money allows me to try other unlikely, possibly less commercial things. It buys me the right to fail.”
If you’re an artist, you are in a feast or famine business. I've gone for years, two years without a paycheck. And doing Sherlock Holmes or “Star Trek” is not only something that I enjoy doing, but it's something that allows me to survive. Including putting three kids through college, one of them at the University of Wisconsin, by the way.
The other reason, as far as Sherlock Holmes is concerned, is, after 40 years or whatever it's been, I realized that Sherlock Holmes is my avatar. Sherlock Holmes is to me to what Nathan Zuckerman is to Philip Roth.
In that as a storyteller, you’re also an observer of the human condition? You’ve also said that Sherlock reminds you of your father, who was a psychiatrist.
I was a very non-observant person, and Sherlock Holmes and Doyle, and to some extent my father, taught me to cultivate the art of observation. And observation includes listening, includes hearing what people say, and what they don't say and how they say it. My observational capacities are not as complete or as good as I wish they were.
I’m a little surprised, because I’ve heard that a director’s job is paying attention to and making decisions about thousands of tiny details.
As a director, nothing escapes me. Once it’s in the frame, I’m good. When you read about Ernst Lubitsch, his movies are the last word in sophistication. But this is the guy who would come to work wearing different colored socks. You get what I’m telling you?
In Madison they’re showing “The Day After” and a documentary about the making of the film. Why do you think it had such an impact?
It was so successful because William Buckley and Phyllis Schlafly ran up and down the country like Chicken Little saying the sky is falling, and that this movie is a service to the Russians and on and on and on.
The day after "The Day After," the reporters all ran around with their microphones and TV cameras and said, “Did this movie change your mind about nuclear war? Yay or Nay?” Then they came, I thought, rather gleefully back to me to say, “According to our morning-after survey, your movie didn't change anybody's mind one way or the other about nuclear war. What do you say?”
I put the best face on and I said, “No. 1, I don't think people change their minds about things overnight. No. 2, I'm not sure they’d tell you if they did. No. 3, I don't think they want to admit that it was a TV movie that had anything to do with you changing their minds. And No. 4, who the hell knows what people really think anyway?”
But what I hadn't realized was that the movie did change one person's mind overnight. And he happened to be the president of the United States. I changed Ronald Reagan's mind about the idea of a winnable nuclear war. Edmund Morris, who lived in the White House for three years and wrote the biography, “Dutch,” said that the only time he ever saw Reagan flip out was after he saw the movie. He went into a tailspin for three days.
When did you know that “Star Trek” would change your life forever?
I think the only reason anybody agreed to publish a memoir of mine was if it was sort of "Star Trek" centric. Life is really surprising, for good or bad. Somebody recommended a general to Napoleon and said, “This guy's a really good general.” And Napoleon said, “I know he’s good. But is he lucky?” And I have been, with a few exceptions, exceptionally lucky.
When “Star Trek” was on TV, and I was a kid, I didn't get it. I missed anything that was distinguished or remarkable or laudable about it. The interracial, international cast — all that stuff that just went right by me. All I saw was the cheesy sets and the stupid costumes or whatever. And I just missed it. And it literally has taken me some 40 years to understand why it's important and why it's valuable.
Tell me about the podcast, "Star Trek: Ceti Alpha V."
Alex Kurtzman, who is sort of in charge of most things "Trek" and is a good friend, came up with an idea about eight years ago. He said to me, “What was going on with Khan and his followers on Ceti Alpha V during the 15 years after Kirk dropped him off? And I said, “Let me do this.” So I wrote these three one-hour scripts.
They were really good, but for whatever reason, it didn’t get made. And then one day, Paramount woke up and said, podcasts are in. So let's turn this into a podcast, which is the fancy name, in this case, for a radio program. And so I used to direct a play a week on the radio when I was a student in Iowa City, so I said, "Let’s turn it into a podcast." And maybe if the podcast is a hit, it’ll become a movie or whatever.
I have one more question. In the trailer for “Television Event,” you’re seen on “The Day After” set wearing a red T-shirt that reads “Nick Meyer is a Nice Guy.” A. Is that true? And B. If it is true, why would you need to wear a T-shirt advertising it?
(Laughs) I wonder if I’m blushing. Well, I guess over the years, I had some rough edges. And one of the things that people used to say to me a lot was “Oh, I heard you were such a hard ass. You're really nothing like that. You're really a nice guy.” What did I do? How much of a jerk was I?
Somebody must have made the T-shirt and gave it to me. I think I was being diplomatic, or funny or whatever (by wearing it). I believe that filmmaking is a collaborative medium. It’s like a symphony orchestra. You have to get the best out of a lot of people. You can read Machiavelli’s “The Prince” and decide whether it’s better to be loved or to be feared.
I’d rather be loved.