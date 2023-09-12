It took me a little while to see what Disney+’s new “Star Wars” series “Ahsoka” was up to. Previous “Star Wars” TV shows, from the great (“Andor”) to the disappointing (“The Book of Boba Fett”), have relied heavily on nostalgia for pre-existing movies and characters.
With “Ahsoka,” it seems like the threads connecting the show to the existing universe far, far away are more tenuous. The show, which releases a new episode each Tuesday, puts new characters out front. These range from former Jedi Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and her protege Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) to the rebel pilot Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and her delightfully murderous droid Chopper.
But, as many “Star Wars” fans are likely yelling at the page, these aren’t new characters at all. They’re just new to me, having not watched the animated shows “Clone Wars” and “Star Wars: Rebels” that aired from 2008 to 2020. While the shows were ostensibly aimed at kids, they punched up with compelling characters and storylines that brought the fun back to “Star Wars.”
“Ahsoka” trafficks in nostalgia in the same way as the other “Star Wars” shows. It’s just a nostalgia for something I’m not as familiar with — which is as close to an original idea as can be hoped for in a Disney+ series.
The problem with “Ahsoka” is common among much of “Star Wars” TV — an emphasis on action and spectacle rather than characters and storytelling, with impressive action sequences alternating with slow, stilted dialogue. I have a conspiracy theory that the reason all the dialogue scenes are so full of long, awkward pauses is so there’s no obvious difference between when two human actors are talking and when an actor and a CGI character are talking.
The ponderous pace of “Ahsoka” is especially noticeable because the animated series that inspired it — especially “Rebels” — seem so lively and kinetic and funny by comparison. Dawson goes for quiet gravitas as Ahsoka, but sometimes just seems bored. It’s also hard to project gravitas when you’ve got that big mass of zebra tentacles on your head. And Winstead, such a sharp nervy actress in films like “10 Cloverfield Lane” and “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World,” seems shackled by the flat dialogue written by showrunner Dave Filoni.
The plot of this first season is a quest for a map that will lead to another galaxy where the heroes’ old compadre, Ezra Bridger, was flung at the end of “Rebels.” The problem is that exiled along with Ezra was Grand Admiral Thrawn, a brilliant and ruthless villain who it is believed could revive the Empire’s fortunes. (That this plot echoes that of the much-maligned last “Star Wars” movie, “Rise of Skywalker,” is an unfortunate coincidence.)
Four episodes in, and there’s been some cool lightsaber duels and space battles. But the actual pace of the storytelling has been sluggish, and the characters haven’t drawn me in. When a major character from the central “Star Wars” storyline makes an unlikely cameo at the end of Episode 4, it feels like “Ahsoka” has lost confidence in itself and is once again falling back on the same old nostalgia.
Episode 5 is reportedly going to be the biggest one of the season, so much so that it’s airing on IMAX screens in several cities (though not Madison). I’d love to see this show finally kick into high gear once Thrawn and Ezra arrive on the scene.
Also on streaming: The positive and negative reviews of Apple TV+’s new series “The Changeling” seem to agree on one thing — it’s baffling. Whether that confusion is tantalizing or frustrating is up for debate.
LaKeith Stanfield stars as a father trying to find his vanished wife (Clark Back), a quest that takes him through parallel versions of New York City and beyond. The first three episodes premiered Sept. 8, with a new one coming each Friday.