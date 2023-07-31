Michael Jordan probably doesn’t know it, but the basketball icon may have played a small but pivotal role in the creation of the new Madison Film Festival.
University of Wisconsin-Madison student Jared Rosenthal was trying to get the new festival off the ground, and was emailing almost everybody he could find on LinkedIn related to the film industry to participate. Eventually in 2022, he learned that a new movie about the creation of the Air Jordan sneaker, “Air,” was in production.
“I’m a big sneakerhead,” said Rosenthal, who is the founder and current leader of the student-led Badger Film Group. “My dad grew up in the ‘90s (Chicago) Bulls era and he kind of indoctrinated me with the whole Jordan thing. So I did my research and hit every single person in the production to see if I could be a production assistant.”
Rosenthal didn’t get any response back from Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, or anybody else involved in “Air” — except screenwriter Alex Convery, 31, who had never had one of his screenplays turned into a film before “Air.” Convery’s wife is a UW-Madison alum, and Rosenthal said they hit it off, so much so that Convery came on board as a screenwriting judge and a member of the festival's 13-member board.
The Madison Film Festival, which will take place Aug. 26 at the Bartell Theatre, is intended to give the next Alex Convery or other aspiring filmmaker the chance to see their films screened before an audience.
“We wanted to make sure that everybody has an opportunity to be accepted into our festival,” said festival co-founder Grey Smoley, a student at New York’s Tisch School of the Arts. “It doesn’t matter what stage you’re at. You could be a high school student. That’s why on our submission form, we had certain categories for what stage you are at and the quality of your work.”
The Madison Film Festival is completely unrelated to the Wisconsin Film Festival put on by the UW-Madison’s Department of Communication Arts that just celebrated its 25th year. That festival accepts submissions for films and filmmakers with a Wisconsin connection in addition to its programming of independent, classic and foreign films.
Rosenthal and Smoley’s festival, on the other hand, is entirely built from submissions made via the online site FilmFreeway. The organizers said that before the deadline ended on July 15, they received over 500 submissions from filmmakers across the globe, in categories ranging from Best Screenplay to Best Horror Movie to Best Animation Film to Best Music Video.
Winners will take home cash prizes, ranging from $100 for Best Poster to $1,000 for the Grand Jury Award. Submitters had to pay an entry free on a sliding scale depending on how early they submitted, which is standard practice for most festivals. (The Wisconsin Film Festival also requires a submission fee for its Wisconsin’s Own film entries.)
The seed of Smoley and Rosenthal’s collaboration was planted five years ago, when the two met as students at Pace University in New York. They collaborated on a short film project, “Slice,” but were frustrated that they couldn’t find many film festivals in the Midwest to submit to.
Smoley said they want the Madison Film Festival to provide an alternative to festivals like the Wisconsin Film Festival, where most of the programming is work by established filmmakers, in many cases that already have distribution.
“We wanted to get young college students, high school students, anyone around the world who wants another platform that they feel comfortable sharing with,” Smoley said. "We wanted to provide that to them. It doesn't matter what your budget is. It doesn't matter who your cast is. If you have creative and authentic work, we would love to screen you at the Madison Film Festival."
Tickets for the daylong festival are $25, or $40 for a pass that includes access to festival-related parties. Rosenthal said the festival will be primarily about screening the award-winning films for audiences, although some film-related sponsors, such as the crowdfunding site Seed & Spark and the online collaborative tool LucidLink will provide demonstrations of their products to filmmakers.
If the first Madison Film Festival goes off as planned, Rosenthal and Smoley are looking ahead to making it even bigger in future years.
“This is the official event that I feel is marking that Madison is a film city,” Rosenthal said. “This pretty much solidifies it. For anyone who’s interested in coming or on the fence about it, I think you’ll be witnessing history by coming to the event.”