Just as “Riverdale” turned Archie, Jughead and the rest of their comic book gang into antiheroes investigating crimes in their hometown, so does Netflix’s new hit “Wednesday” turn the famously sociopathic daughter of the Addams Family into a Nancy Drew-esque teen sleuth. Call her Nancy Dreary?
“Wednesday,” which premiered its eight-episode first season last month, is an attempt to hitch the gallows humor of the Charles Addams cartoons (which have spawned a TV show, two movie series and a musical) with a soapy young adult mystery series. It’s an odd pairing, and when it works, it’s due almost entirely to a fantastic performance by Jenna Ortega as the unnerving Wednesday.
Ortega (“X,” “Scream”) puts the “dead” in “deadpan” as the unblinking Wednesday, fond of pigtails, all black dresses and carefully orchestrated mayhem. In the opening episode, she gets back at school bullies on the swim team by dropping a couple of bags of piranhas into the pool. Extreme, but effective.
Wednesday’s parents Morticia (Catherine Zeta Jones) and Gomez (Luiz Guzman), enroll their daughter in their old alma mater, a creepy private school named Nevermore Academy. The student body are “outcasts” — vampires, werewolves and other monsters the normal folk in town don’t want to deal with.
You’d think Wednesday would take to Nevermore like a piranha to water. But she’s apparently too creepy even for a vampire clique, an outcast among outcasts. Oh, and there’s a series of grisly murders happening around the school that Wednesday ends up trying to solve. Why? Wouldn’t Wednesday love the idea of gruesome deaths? Maybe she’s just jealous of the murderer getting all the attention.
Showrunners Miles Millar and Alfred Gough have packed a lot into “Wednesday,” probably too much. The mystery is never particularly compelling, the other students feel like a weak “Harry Potter”/”Twilight” mishmash, and Wednesday turns out to be kind of a terrible detective, honestly. We only get cameos of the other members of the Addams Family, although there are some good jokes involving the disembodied hand known as Thing.
The show is filmed in that heightened, faux-Gothic style Tim Burton was doing decades ago. Which makes it a little sad to see that Burton himself directed half the eight episodes, treading murky water.
But when Ortega is staring daggers into the screen, it’s easy to forget the shortcomings of “Wednesday” and just enjoy her darkly comic performance and acidic one-liners. In one episode, she watches her idea of a horror movie — “Legally Blonde.” Chills.
Also on streaming: One of my favorite shows of the year was the first season of “Slow Horses,” the Apple TV+ adaptation of Mick Herron’s thriller about a department of screwups in British intelligence and their hilariously dyspeptic boss (Gary Oldman). The second season, an adaptation of Herron’s follow-up novel “Dead Lions,” kicked off on Friday.
Louise Penny’s popular series of detective novels featuring Inspector Armand Gamache get the streaming treatment with Amazon Prime’s “Three Pines,” which premiered last weekend. Alfred Molina is an excellent choice to play the sharp-eyed, empathetic Gamache, investigating a series of murders in a seemingly idyllic Quebec town.