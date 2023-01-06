When a raven appeared, cawing at the screen in “The Pale Blue Eye,” I worried for a second that I was in for an Edgar Allan Poe origin story akin to “Cruella” or the upcoming “Willy Wonka” prequel. Would we see young Poe (Harry Melling) get bricked up in a wine cellar, or get caught between a pit and a pendulum, or hear the beating of a telltale heart?
Well, there is a severed heart in Scott Cooper’s film, which premieres Friday on Netflix, but it remains mercifully silent. And “The Pale Blue Eye,” based on a novel by Louis Bayard, is an atmospheric and deliberate whodunit that doesn’t depend too heavily on perhaps the greatest mystery writer of all time in a supporting role.
The main character is Augustus Landor (Christian Bale), a reclusive detective living in seclusion in 1830s New York. Landor is lured out of his solitude to investigate some strange happenings at the United States Military Academy, aka West Point.
A cadet is found hanged from a tree near the school. The death is suspicious enough, but what’s really disturbing is what happened after his death. His heart was carefully excised from his chest, and a scrap of paper with cryptic writing is left in his hand.
As more victims turn up, “The Pale Blue Eye” unfolds as a whodunit that’s the polar opposite of “Glass Onion,” damp and grim where the “Knives Out” sequel is sunny and funny. Landor glumly pieces together clues and tracks down suspects, both among the cadets and the faculty.
At first a suspect, and later a Watson-esque sidekick for Landor, is Poe (Melling), an outsider among the cadets with a poetic eye and a morbid fascination with death and ghosts. But while Landor is haunted by his dead wife and missing daughter, Poe seems to have made friends with his specters. He claims some comfort from the conversations he has with his mother, who has been dead for 20 years.
Landor and Poe make an appealing pair, with Bale’s gruff, understated performance playing well against Melling, who gives Poe an almost puppylike enthusiasm for the more gruesome details of the case. But Melling also makes Poe an oddly sympathetic character, committed to his own macabre vision of the world no matter how others perceive him.
The fine supporting cast includes a battalion of British character actors (including Timothy Spall, Toby Jones and Simon McBurney) playing the military officials running the school, and an unrecognizable Robert Duvall as an old mentor of Landor’s. But the best of the bunch is a wild performance by Gillian Anderson as the dotty but sly wife of the academy doctor (Jones). It’s as if Margaret Dumont from the Marx Brothers movies carried an air of menace.
As the mystery deepens, Cooper keeps the viewer unsure whether “The Pale Blue Eye” will tip into full supernatural horror or stay with both feet planted in the real world. If you can guess where it’s all going or who the killer is, you’ve got a sharper eye than me. But I enjoyed it, a pulpy paperback mystery concealed inside the leather covers of a classic literary novel.