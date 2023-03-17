“Moving On” seems to be a science experiment to determine just how little movie you need to put around two beloved stars like Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin and still have something watchable.
Paul Weitz’s comedy-drama runs 85 minutes and seems slight at that length, the tone vacillating between silly comedy and painful drama. But darn it all, Fonda and Tomlin are so effortlessly charming on screen that that they win over the audience, at least some of the time.
Evelyn (Tomlin) and Claire (Fonda) are lifelong friends since college who have reunited at the funeral of a close mutual friend, Joyce. Before the service, Claire walks up to Joyce’s grieving widower, Howard (Malcolm McDowell), and tells him, “I’m going to kill you. I’m going to do it this weekend.”
It turns out that, 45 years ago, Howard sexually assaulted Claire. Claire never told Joyce, but now that she’s dead, she’s back to get her revenge. Claire confesses all this to the flinty Evelyn, who wavers between trying to talk her out of murder and trying to help her execute it.
Longtime fans of Tomlin and Fonda will find this plot echoes one of their most famous films, 1980’s “9 to 5,” in which Dolly Parton joined them as fed-up, mistreated employees who scheme to kidnap their lecherous boss.
That black comedy had a firmer command of its tone, while “Moving On” uncomfortably tries to mix slapstick laughs with serious discussion about the trauma of sexual assault. For Weitz to pull this off, the comedy has to be really dark to match the seriousness of the subject matter. Instead, the sitcom-level jokes cheapen it.
The frustrating thing is that Weitz knows how to make a good dark comedy. For example: 2015’s wonderful “Grandma,” again with Tomlin, who played a flinty widow who helps her granddaughter get money for an abortion. That movie didn’t sand off its rougher edges, while “Moving On” seems desperate to please.
Yet Fonda and Tomlin are just too good to let their movie fail. Fonda has a very sweet scene where Claire reunites with her first husband (Richard Roundtree), and seeing two octogenarian actors having a bonafide love scene is affecting. Tomlin is also affecting, as Evelyn strikes up a friendship with a young boy who visits a neighbor at her assisted living facility.
It’s been great to see the two actresses join forces on Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie” and the recent “80 For Brady” and prove that they're screen legends for a reason. The least we can do is give them better material to work with.