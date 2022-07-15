It gives me no pleasure to say that, after 125 minutes of watching “Where the Crawdads Sing,” I didn’t hear a single crawdad sing. The title is probably just a fanciful expression (one said at least twice during the course of the movie) along the lines of “beyond the horizon,” describing an idyllic place so far removed from ordinary existence that even the shellfish there might be sopranos.
The movie version of “Where the Crawdads Sing,” adapted from Delia Jones’ 2018 runaway bestseller, is similarly far removed from reality. An unlikely brew of goopy romance novel, unconvincing courtroom drama, and drop-out-of-society fantasy, “Crawdads” may celebrate the natural world. But it never gets anywhere near it.
"Where the Crawdads Sing" opens Friday at Marcus Point, Marcus Palace, AMC Fitchburg 18, AMC Madison 6 and Flix Brewhouse Madison.
Kya (played as a child by Jojo Regina and as an adult by Daisy Edgar-Jones) is a young woman who, abandoned by her family, grows up alone deep in the North Carolina marsh in the 1960s. Living in a shack without running water or electricity, catching mussels to bring into town in exchange for groceries, she’s dubbed the “Marsh Girl” by the townies and supposedly shunned and derided.
Strangely, the viewer actually sees very little of that harsh treatment in the movie. Part of the reason is that, far from seeming wild and feral like Jodie Foster in “Nell,” Kya is played by Edgar-Jones as a fairly normal, even elegant young woman, fond of exploring the marsh and drawing pictures of wildlife. And this makes her a pariah?
In some ways, “Where the Crawdads Sing” falls into a quintessentially American subgenre of storytelling, along with “The Fountainhead” and “The Mosquito Coast,” about rugged individualists who are just “too good” for corrupt civilized society. But positioning Kya as an outcast seems odd here, as she appears to be one trip to the beauty parlor away from looking and acting like everybody else in town.
Kya has to be an attractive heroine, probably, because much of the story turns on her love affairs with two men, one a kindly fisherman named Tate (Taylor John Smith), the other an arrogant townie named Chase (Harris Dickinson). Neither relationship is at all convincing. When Kya and Tate are in their early 20s, they act as if they were 11 around each other. And Chase has so many red flags flying that it’s beyond belief that the supposedly wise and wary Kya would miss them.
The one love story that works is between Kya and the marsh. Director Olivia Newman, who made the excellent sports drama “First Match,” has an eye for sensual details. As Kya watches gulls turn in the sky or the wind ripple across the ocean, “Where the Crawdads Sing” connects.
But there’s not nearly enough of this visual reverie, as the central thread of “Crawdads” is Kya accused of Chase's murder (a circumstance that Owens is unfortunately familiar with), with a kindly lawyer (David Strathairn) trying to prove her innocence. The trial scenes are silly, bargain-basement John Grisham, with seemingly every line of testimony evoking a shocked outcry from court observers. (The judge ought to post a “No harrumphing” sign outside his courthouse doors.)
In the midst of this melodramatic nonsense, Edgar-Jones keeps her head down and tries to give a low-key, naturalistic performance. But it feels like the wrong choice in a movie that would fare better if it forgot it was based on a respectable book-club novel and embraced its juicy potboiler elements. For a movie about a wild child, it’s fatally tame.