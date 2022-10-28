The moral of writer-director Ruben Ostlund’s “Triangle of Sadness” is that, no matter how rich or poor we are, we’re all the same inside.
At least I think that’s the message of the 18-minute mass vomiting scene.
That grossout scene, in which the seasick passengers of a luxury cruise lose their lunches en masse, will easily be the most talked-about scene of the movie, and maybe of the year. It also has a whiff of desperation, suggesting that Ostlund felt he really had to go over-the-top to outdo his previous social satires, “Force Majeure” and “The Square.” But for a film that hilariously skewers the excesses of the ultra-rich, “Triangle” also feels like too much — too long, too obvious, too gross.
"Triangle of Sadness," which won the Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival
The movie’s first act looks at an up-and-coming male model, Carl (Harris Dickinson of “Where the Crawdad Sings”) and his social media influencer girlfriend, Yaya (Charlbi Dean). What should have been a five-minute prologue about the couple and their arguments over money instead is stretched out into an excruciating 25-minute sequence.
Finally, the movie kicks into gear as Carl and Yaya are offered a free cruise, treated to a first-class cabin and fine dining as long as Yaya posts lots of snaps on Instagram. In one scene, Carl takes a photo of her at dinner holding a forkful of pasta to her mouth, which she promptly drops once the photo is taken. “I’m gluten-intolerant,” she explains.
The other passengers are much older and much richer than the beautiful young couple, a mix of old-money Brits, German app designers and a debauched Russian businessman. The staff scurry around to cater to their every whim, treating each minor complaint as if it were the most serious offense. One elderly lady whines that the sails on the boat are too dirty, even though the boat has no sails.
Then a mix of bad decisions by the ship’s unhinged captain (Woody Harrelson) and bad seafood leads to the vomiting scene. After that, calamity after calamity befalls the voyage. Ostlund delights in tormenting the ultra-wealthy passengers on the ship, showing about as much empathy toward them as a kid aiming his magnifying glass at an anthill.
And that’s the central problem with “Triangle of Sadness.” His previous films worked so well because the audience felt complicit in his characters’ bad behavior. Who among us watched the father abandon his family in the face of an oncoming avalanche in “Force Majeure” and didn’t worry, if only for a second, that we might show the same cowardice in the same circumstances? In “Triangle,” we remain comfortably at a distance, looking down on these poor rich folks as they get their comeuppance and then some.
The film has some very funny performances, especially Vicki Berlin as the hospitality chief who desperately tries to keep the passengers calm and happy in the face of disaster, and Dolly DeLeon as a lowly cleaner who proves unexpectedly resourceful in a crisis.
Ostlund's vision finally snaps into focus in the film’s third act, which I won’t spoil. But “Triangle of Sadness” is a trip that takes a little too long to get where it’s going.