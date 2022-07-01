Once upon a time, there was a beautiful princess who was trapped in a castle tower by an evil prince. Until she started cracking skulls.
Like “Tangled” meets “The Raid,” Le-Van Kiet’s “The Princess” is an unlikely but highly entertaining mashup of fairytale fantasy and hard-R action filmmaking. It premieres Friday on Hulu.
Joey King, best known for her roles as a child actress (“Ramona and Beezus”) and in the Netflix teen romance “Kissing Booth” trilogy, makes a highly creditable foray into two-fisted fight choreography. Part of the fun is that King does not look at all like a buff action hero, but like an ordinary young woman. When she takes down wave after wave of much bigger armored bad guys, it’s very satisfying.
King plays the titular royal, who has been imprisoned by an evil suitor, Julius (a sneering Dominic Cooper). Julius wants to marry the Princess so he can take control of her kingdom, and from her high tower window, she can see Julius and his whip-wielding henchman, Moira (Olga Kuryenko), tormenting her subjects down below, including her helpless family.
Ah, but what Julius doesn’t know is that the seemingly meek Princess has spent a lifetime getting hand-to-hand combat and swordplay lessons from her teacher, Linh (Veronica Ngo of “The Old Guard”). After rather brutally dispatching a couple of guards who invade her bedroom, the Princess is determined to fight her way down the tower, floor by floor, and rescue her kingdom.
And that’s your plot in a nutshell, really. Like “The Raid,” “The Princess” is more or less one long fight scene, but Kiet keeps the action varied, with a sly sense of humor throughout. Some fights are quickly edited, others rely on long takes, the camera swirling around the action. There’s a dilly of a fight scene on a staircase circling a chasm, where the Princess leaps back and forth across the empty space to thwart dozens of guards.
When the Princess reunites with Linh about halfway through the movie, and the two fight side by side, the audience can clearly see how much more martial arts training Ngo has than King.
But King more than holds her own as a damsel who causes a lot of distress, and fans of stylish action movies will live happily ever after.