Like over 100 million other people in America, I spent the evening of Nov. 20, 1983, glued to my television set, aghast and transfixed by the nuclear war drama “The Day After.”
How did this unsparing, agonizing movie get on the air in the era of “The Love Boat” and “The A-Team”? “Television Event,” a documentary by Jeff Daniels (a filmmaker, not the actor) delves into the fascinating backstory behind its production, and the behind-the-scenes feuds between the director and the producers, the producers and the network heads, and the network heads with other network heads.
“Television Event” has its Madison premiere at 7 p.m. Thursday at the UW Cinematheque, 4070 Vilas Hall. In addition, its director, Nicholas Meyer, will screen “The Day After” at 7 p.m. Friday at the Cinematheque and talk about it afterward. Both screenings are free, and seating is first come, first served.
Daniels wryly grounds “The Day After” in the cheerful, cheesy world of early ‘80s network television, opening his documentary with a hilarious promo for ABC television featuring Hal Linden, Penny Marshall and other TV stars high-stepping like cast members of “A Chorus Line.”
It seems preposterous to program a three-hour drama alongside that depicting what it would be like for the residents of an ordinary Kansas town to experience a nuclear war. But ABC head of entertainment Brandon Stoddard insisted “The Day After” would be a ratings bonanza and an important project in Reagan-era America. It was a moment in history when the Cold War was at its peak and the film argues that Americans, desperate not to think about the threat of nuclear annihilation, were deliberately distracting themselves with the nonsense that was on television.
“The Day After” wouldn’t let them look away, bringing into their living rooms images of bodies being incinerated in an instant and survivors graphically succumbing to radiation sickness. Looking back nearly 40 years later, the special effects of the film are almost quaint. (The “mushroom clouds” were created by pouring milk into iced tea and filming it upside down.) But a modern viewer can see how horrifying “The Day After” would have been to a viewer in 1983 in part because it uses the visual grammar of TV movies of that era.
“Television Event” entertainingly tracks the behind-the-scenes feuds. Meyer comes off as a charismatic scrapper who relishes butting heads with the network (he’s even fired, briefly).
But the film makes viewers appreciate network executives like Stoddard who quietly believed in the project and backed it against severe financial and political headwinds. As one producer puts it, matter-of-factly, “if you put this on the air, you will hurt some people.”
America’s media and political landscapes are so splintered now that a unifying television event like “The Day After” will likely never happen again. “Television Event” is an entertaining look at how it did — and watching it is certainly less traumatizing than watching “The Day After” itself.