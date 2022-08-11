It sounds like the sort of crass reboot that would end up on Disney+ next to the new “Mighty Ducks” series: “Let’s remake ‘Stand by Me,’ but this time make it four girls instead of four boys!”
But James Ponsoldt’s “Summering” isn’t a reboot of the 1986 Rob Reiner classic, although it shares many of the same themes. And it’s anything but crass. Ponsoldt (“The End of the Tour“) and co-writer and novelist Benjamin Percy (“The Ninth Metal”) dedicated the film to their own daughters, and there’s obviously a lot of tenderness and affection in its depiction of the joyful, turbulent inner lives of girls.
Which makes it disappointing that those sincere motives aren’t turned into a more compelling film, which meanders with stiff dialogue and broad characterizations. “Summering” premieres Friday at AMC Fitchburg and Marcus Point.
The film focuses on four friends, Dina (Madalen Mills), Lola (Sanai Victoria), Daisy (Lia Barnett) and Mari (Eden Grace Redfield), hanging out together on Labor Day Weekend, on the precipice of starting middle school. As they walk through the wild woods that wind between housing developments, they gab about this and that. Right off the bat, Ponsoldt leans heavily on the “magic of childhood” theme, with gauzy images of nature and a shimmering soundtrack by Italian composer Drum & Lace. It’s all laid on a little thick when a more delicate touch would have worked better — we’re barely a minute into the film when we see the girls prancing through lawn sprinklers in slow motion.
On their way to a secret spot they called Terabithia (a literary reference, but don’t worry, this movie isn’t nearly as sad as that book), they come across a dead body of a man. It seems clear he jumped from a highway bridge above, but for rather shaky reasons the girls decide they need to investigate who he is and what happened to him.
The mystery gives “Summering” a very wispy narrative thread as the girls follow a trail of clues to the man’s identity. Along the way there are some jump scares as the girls see visions of the man watching them. But these supernatural elements don’t really amount to anything, other than a warning not to be fooled into taking young children to see the movie.
The four young actresses are fine, but the dialogue they’re given to say feels unnatural, and we never feel like we’re eavesdropping on a real group of friends. Occasionally, the film cuts back to the girls’ moms worrying at home, including Lake Bell as a divorced cop and Megan Mullaly as a helicopter mom. The film could have used more of the adults and their own travails, as kind of a bittersweet counterpoint to the girls’ unbridled enthusiasm.
There’s a scene where Daisy and her mom (Mullaly) banter over whether Daisy can skip church that has the natural, affectionate rhythms of a real mother-daughter relationship. “Summering” has its heart in the right place, but could use a lot more of that authenticity.