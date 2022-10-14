At first, “Stars at Noon” looks like it follows a formula from Hollywood’s Golden Age. Two attractive movie stars play lovers caught in a dangerous, exotic locale — it’s a trope dating back to “Casablanca” or “The Year of Living Dangerously.”
But “Stars at Noon” was directed by French director Claire Denis (her second film released in 2022 after “Both Sides of the Blade”), who has made a career of elliptical and sometimes disturbing films (“White Material,” “Beau Travail”) that often explore the brutal consequences of colonialism.
So a happy ending for these lovers is far from assured. “Stars at Noon,” which won the Grand Prix at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, captivates even as it sometimes confounds the viewer, with a stunning lead performance by Margaret Qualley.
“Stars at Noon” is now playing in Madison at Marcus Point and Marcus Palace and is also available to rent or own on VOD. It will start streaming on Hulu on Oct. 28.
Qualley plays Trish Johnson, an American journalist who went to Nicaragua looking for stories and never left. Denis Johnson’s original novel “The Stars at Noon” was set during the civil war in 1984, but Denis has set the story in the present day, with characters wearing COVID masks indoors.
Now stranded in the country without a way to get home, Trish survives by selling her affections to a kindly government official (Stephan Proãno) and a not-so-kindly army officer (Nick Romano).
Qualley expands on her performance as a wise-beyond-her-years hippie in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” as Trish, her world-weary cynicism reminding me of an ‘80s Debra Winger performance. When asked why she’s in Nicaragua, she giggles, “I wanted to know the exact dimensions of Hell.” But every once in a while the mask drops and we see the terror in Trish’s eyes that she’s trapped in a war zone with no way out.
She thinks she sees an escape route in Daniel DeHaven (Joe Alwyn), a British businessman with murky motives who she spies at a luxury hotel. They fall into bed together, and Trish hopes he can get her out of Nicaragua. But while Denis deliberately holds back in telling us what Daniel is up to in the country, he has clearly upset the wrong people. Before long the two desperate lovers make a run for the border.
Well, maybe more like a boozy saunter to the border. Denis deliberately drains the suspense out of their predicament, as the couple day-drinks their way across the country at a languid pace. “Stars at Noon” was shot in Panama, and the film revels in the grungy beauty of its street scenes, the rundown bars and scuffed motel rooms that Daniel and Trish frequent along the way for some intimate sex scenes.
A hypnotic score by the indie rock band Tindersticks helps set the mood. They might be on vacation if it wasn’t for all the men with guns everywhere. Dread lurks in the background as the couple gradually run out of options, and the question eventually seems not to be whether they’re heading for a bad ending, but how bad it will be.
At 137 minutes, the slow pace and cryptic plotting of the movie might wear on some viewers — when Benny Safdie shows up as a disturbingly friendly CIA agent late in the film, it’s unclear to the audience even what he wants from Trish and Daniel. And while Qualley is an expressive live wire, Alwyn plays Daniel as a handsome cipher that keeps the viewer at a distance. One can only imagine what Robert Pattinson, who was originally cast as Daniel but had to drop out, would have done with the part.
“Stars at Noon” isn’t a major Denis film, and it feels like she’s diluted her subversive tendencies to make a more mainstream film. But enough of her essence remains, channeled through the dreamy visuals and Qualley’s nervy performance, to make it worth a trip.