There’s one thing missing from “She Said,” the powerful new drama about the New York Times reporters who uncovered the series of abuses and sexual assaults by powerful film producer Harvey Weinstein.
What’s missing is Harvey Weinstein.
Normally, you’d expect a big-name actor to take the showy role of the sexual predator, perhaps under layers of prosthetics, such as John Lithgow did playing Roger Ailes in “Bombshell.” But in “She Said,” we only see fleeting glimpses from behind of a body double playing Weinstein, or hear his voice briefly (and chillingly) on the phone.
As the title of the movie suggests, Maria Schrader’s film is rightly uninterested in Weinstein or his defenses. Instead, the focus is on the women — the two reporters, Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan) and Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan) who broke the story, and the actresses and employees who came forward.
Schrader’s approach will remind viewers of the Oscar-winning “Spotlight,” telling the story of the investigation in a low-key, grounded manner, focusing on the nuts and bolts of reporting, with a minimum of movie theatrics. Kantor is investigating reports of workplace sexual harassment at Weinstein’s company, Miramax, and that the company was handing payouts to former employees to keep them quiet.
She joins forces with Twohey, who was investigating similar allegations against Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign. The early scenes of their reporting have a quick rhythm — closed doors, no comments, dead ends. When they talk to women who were victimized by Weinstein, they either won’t go on the record, or can’t due to a non-disclosure agreement. “It was a business dispute,” one woman says, through tears and clenched teeth.
As they keep working the story, and details emerge, the pace of the movie slows down, with some spellbinding scenes of women telling their stories to Kantor and Twohey, stories they’ve kept buried for decades. Jennifer Ehle is heartbreaking as an Irish mom whose breast cancer diagnosis inspires her to tell the truth, while Samantha Morton is raw fury as a woman who had a close friend assaulted by Weinstein, and was silenced.
On the other side, we see Twohey and Kantor joust and prod with powerful men reluctant to reveal what they know about Weinstein’s true nature. The cat-and-mouse conversations between Twohey and one of Weinstein’s legal advisors, Lanny Davis (Peter Friedman), crackle with energy, while Kantor’s conversations with an enigmatic but guilt-ridden Miramax executive (Zach Grenier) are powerful. Sometimes all you need for great drama is two actors and a table between them.
Kazan and Mulligan make an engaging team, with Kazan’s Kantor soulful and empathetic, while Mulligan’s Twohey is more canny and cynical. “She Said” is also refreshingly honest about the challenges that women, especially mothers, face in the workplace, and there’s no hackneyed scene of a husband or child complaining that mommy spends too much time at the office. Their work is part of who they are, period.
“She Said” was filmed in the actual New York Times offices to add to the movie’s verisimilitude, with Patricia Clarkson and Andre Braugher both terrific as the editors. And, as a journalist, I appreciated that the movie avoids the cliche of a reporter sitting down and banging out a story in one go — instead, we see several hands working to put a major story together, piece by piece. Although I did have to laugh when the suspenseful music swelled as a computer cursor hovered over the “Web Ready” button — that truly is the scariest part of a journalist’s day.
“She Said” gets those little details right while asking larger questions about power and accountability, and being engrossing old-fashioned entertainment to boot.