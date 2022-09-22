You might not know his name, but Don Lee is a born movie star.
Every time the burly Korean actor lumbers on screen in “The Roundup” with a put-upon “Guess I’ve got to kick somebody’s butt now” expression while a rock guitar wails, viewers sit up and take notice.
Blending brutal fights and broad comedy, “The Roundup” knows exactly what to do with Lee. A massive hit in South Korea, where a sequel has already been green-lit, “The Roundup” gets its Madison premiere at 7 p.m. tonight at the UW Cinematheque, 4070 Vilas Hall.
The screening is free but seats are first come, first served. The movie is also available to rent or buy online.
In the prologue, Seoul cops are trying to defuse a delicate hostage standoff at a convenience store when Ma Seok-do (Lee) rolls in like a dump truck and beats the bad guy up. No wonder he's nicknamed the "beast cop."
Then Ma and his supervisor Captain (Choi Gwi-hwa) are sent to Vietnam to take custody of a Korean national who has eagerly turned himself in to authorities. It turns out the criminal is seeking police protection; he was part of a gang who kidnapped and murdered a young Korean entrepreneur, and he fears the retribution of the gang’s leader, a sleepy-eyed psychopath named Kang (Sukku Son).
Ma and his Captain spend the first half of “The Roundup” in Vietnam off the books, trying to track down Kang and seek justice for the murdered Korean. In the second half, everyone’s back in Korea, where Kang is hunting down the victim’s father, a wealthy and shady businessman named Choi (Nam Mun-cheol), to seek the ransom that was never delivered.
Hardly a gun is fired in “The Roundup.” Instead, combatants square off with axes, machetes and knives, and the fight scenes approach slasher-film territory with the intensity of the violence. Ma never wields a weapon — he doesn’t need one, wading into the fray with his sledgehammer fists.
Director Lee Sang-song handles the action scenes beautifully, especially in the final act, where a complicated ransom dropoff fractures into several separate fight scenes, culminating in a duel on a bus between Ma and Kang that puts the bus fight scene in “Nobody” to shame.
“The Roundup” somehow manages to balance its hard-R violence against some fairly goofy comedy that wouldn’t be out of place in a Jackie Chan “Police Story” movie, especially in the interactions between Ma and his goofball Captain while they’re in Vietnam.
These elements in “The Roundup” shouldn’t fit together, but they do, and make for a fun (if bloody) time at the movies. Lee had a small role in “The Eternals,” but it likely won’t be long until he busts through into a lead role in a Hollywood action movie.