Romeo climbs the balcony for a clandestine rendezvous with his true love. “The brightness of your eyes would shame the stars,” he rhapsodizes.
To which the fair maiden responds, “Romeo, why are you talking like that?”
No, this isn’t William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” The young woman isn’t even Juliet. This is “Rosaline,” a sassy and clever retelling of the Bard’s tragic romance from the perspective of Romeo’s fictional ex. As Rosaline, Kaitlyn Dever (“Booksmart”) is hilariously arch as she grapples with the fact that her ex-boyfriend has rebounded into the greatest love story of all time.
“Rosaline” begins streaming Friday on Hulu.
At first, it’s Rosaline who thinks Romeo (a doltish Kyle Allen) is her one true love. But another night on the balcony (climbing a balcony is Romeo’s signature move), a flustered Rosaline doesn't reciprocate when Romeo professes his love. And when Rosaline’s a no-show at Verona’s masquerade ball, Romeo has had enough.
If you know the original “R & J,” you know what happens next. Romeo meets Juliet (Isabela Merced) at that masquerade and they fall hard for each other. The jilted Rosaline tries to sabotage their romance from the wings, and “Rosaline” becomes a mash-up of Shakespearean tragedy and ‘90s teen drama (“10 Things I Hate About Thee”?).
Screenwriters Michael H. Weber and Scott Neustedter (“500 Days of Summer”) have a blast riffing on Shakespeare’s original storyline, and a passing familiarity with the events of the original play greatly enhance the comedy here. (If “Rosaline” can get curious younger viewers to check out the original, or even the 1996 Leonardo DiCaprio-Claire Danes movie, so much the better.)
Dever is a comic assassin when it comes to exasperated eye rolls and sarcastic putdowns, and Rosaline’s cynicism plays well against Merced (the underrated “Dora and the Lost City of Gold”) as the lovesick Juliet. She also has nice prickly chemistry with Dario (Sean Teale), the suitor who Rosaline’s father (a droll Bradley Whitford) is trying to match her up with.
The screenplay is full of clever jokes, like how nobody believes the Nurse (Minnie Driver) is actually a trained medical professor. (“I thought that was your name,” Rosaline’s dad says.) When Juliet reveals her Act V plan to fake her own death, Rosaline rightly dismisses it as “the dumbest f—-- idea I’ve ever heard in my life” and strives to make sure that “Rosaline” avoids the tragic ending of Shakespeare’s play.
Director Karen Maine, who made the excellent abstinence indie comedy “Yes God Yes,” lets “Rosaline” get close to “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” silliness, such as Rosaline’s inexplicable fear of fishes or a new stoner character in the middle of 14th-century Verona named "Steve." But the broad laughs never get in the way of the sweet romantic subplots.
Between “Rosaline” and Lena Dunham’s “Catherine Called Birdy,” Hulu is having a banner month when it comes to comedies about young women smashing the medieval patriarchy. “Rosaline” is a sunnier take on the same idea and while I won’t say that parting is such sweet sorrow, I was a little bummed when it was over.