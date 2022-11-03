Noted trash auteur filmmaker John Waters (“Pink Flamingos,” “Hairspray”) hasn’t made a movie since 2004. With the release of Amanda Kramer’s “Please Baby Please,” maybe he doesn’t have to.
Kramer’s campy, hyper-stylized film owes a lot to Waters’ sensibilities, with its 1950s B-movie tropes reworked into an over-the-top ode to sexual liberation and identity. But Kramer only seems interested in the neon-lit surfaces, never going deeper than a winking pastiche.
If the movie is worth seeing for anything, it’s for Andrea Riseborough’s feral, swaggering performance as Suze, a bohemian housewife living in a soundstage version of New York in the 1950s. Riseborough usually is good at totally disappearing into her roles (“Mandy,” “Shadow Dancer”) to the point that she’s almost unrecognizable. But Suze is the showy centerpiece of the film, with Riseborough slinking around the screen like an alley cat in a bouffant hairdo.
Suze’s timid husband Arthur (Henry Melling) meekly puts up with his wife’s every outburst. Despite living in the thick of bohemian splendor, the couple is repressed, yearning for something different that they’re unable to articulate.
That changes one night when, on a walk home to their tenement apartment, Suze and Arthur witness a group of leather-clad toughs called the Young Gents brutalizing another couple. Suze and Arthur are horrified and afraid, especially when the criminals threaten them if they spill the beans to the cops.
But Arthur also finds himself attracted to the Gents’ leader (Karl Glusman). And Suze seems attracted more generally to the hoodlum’s delinquent lifestyle, the freedom that comes from breaking the rules. But she’s also seduced by the ‘50s housewife lifestyle, embodied in a surprising cameo by Demi Moore as an upstairs neighbor who has all the latest kitchen appliances.
Kramer drenches Suze and Arthur’s story of emancipation in layers of irony, with every line said with the arch delivery of a coffeehouse poet. “The problem with pleasure is what you do for leisure,” Moore’s character purrs, a clever couplet somewhat undercut by the fact that it makes absolutely no sense. “Please Baby Please” is full of lines like that that sound good to the ear but have no effect on the mind or the heart.
Clearly inspired by ‘50s Panavision musicals like “West Side Story,” it’s a little surprising that “Please Baby Please” isn’t a musical itself (although there are a couple of dance numbers). It’s also not particularly funny, aside from Cole Escola (“Search Party”) in a small role as a cabaret crooner who wears a headdress made of red roses. Instead, for a film about taking a walk on the wild side, the movie feels surprisingly restrained, committed to hitting the same note over and over.