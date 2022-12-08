The news that horror director Guillermo del Toro has made a stop-motion animated version of “Pinocchio” might give some parents of young children pause. Just how dark and weird would Carlos Collodi’s classic tale be in the hands of the visionary behind “Pan’s Labyrinth” and “The Shape of Water”?
Pretty dark and pretty weird, as it turns out. The movie, which premieres on Netflix on Friday, opens with the elderly carpenter Geppetto grieving over the grave of his son Carlo. After that, Pinocchio (Gregory Mann) has to face horrors both earthly (1930s fascist Italy, complete with a cameo by Benito Mussolini himself) and fantastical (skeleton rabbits, and of course that big whale).
But as strange and morbid as del Toro’s film gets, it’s also a strangely sweet and life-affirming story of misfit toys and people. And, for what it’s worth, the little kids that were in the movie theater where I saw “Pinocchio” seemed perfectly fine with every twist and turn.
The stop-motion animation, in which real-life models are painstakingly moved and photographed, one frame at a time, is nothing short of astonishing. There’s a tactile quality to the characters, as if you could reach out and feel the grain in Pinocchio’s wooden arm, or the soft cloth of Geppetto’s shirt. These exquisite handmade characters feel fragile, easily broken, and the imperfections are part of their charm, part of their nature.
Our narrator, the pompous Sebastian J. Cricket (Ewan McGregor) tells how Geppetto (David Bradley) was a beloved carpenter in a small Italian village, doting on his son Carlo. When Carlo is killed during World War I by an airplane’s errant bomb, a devastated Geppetto withdraws to his cottage. That Carlo is killed when an airplane bomb falls on the town church, where Geppetto was carving a giant wooden Christ, underscores the movie’s more mature themes about Geppetto’s loss of faith.
One night, in a drunken stupor, Geppetto builds a grotesque puppet boy in a scene reminiscent of “Frankenstein,” lightning flashes and all. Geppetto stumbles off to bed, but the Blue Fairy (Tilda Swinton) swoops in and, in a misguided effort to ease the father’s grief, imbues the puppet with life.
Geppetto is horrified the next morning to discover his creation walking and talking, and calling him “Papa.” He reluctantly agrees to take Pinocchio into town, where the locals are just as freaked out by him. “Why do they like him,” the guileless Pinocchio asks, pointing at the large wooden Jesus, “And not me?”
Searching for his place in the world, Pinocchio runs off to join the circus run by the predatory Count Volpe (Christoph Waltz) and later falls in with a fascist leader (Ron Perlman), who sees the indestructible wooden boy as some sort of a wooden supersoldier. Geppetto, realizing his error in pushing the needy puppet’s love away, goes off in pursuit.
Mortality is very much on the mind of this “Pinocchio.” Because of the Blue Fairy’s gift, Pinocchio is essentially immortal. Every time he dies (which he does several times during the movie), he’s resurrected by the Blue Fairy’s sister, Death. Not being a real boy, it turns out, has its advantages and disadvantages.
It’s a mishmash of tones and styles, with stunning visuals and affecting vocal performances. There are a few half-hearted attempts at songs here and there, but they are gone almost as quickly as they arrive.
The real draw of “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” is its creator’s vision, and the team of craftsmen who bring it to life. This is the first animated movie I’ve seen where the names of the animators are listed in the closing credits before those of the cast. And justifiably so.