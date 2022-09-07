Imagine if a director claimed to be a big Alfred Hitchcock fan and announced plans to make a new version of “Vertigo.” Except that the lead roles were gender-swapped, so a woman would play the obsessed private detective played by Jimmy Stewart in the original, and a man would play the Kim Novak role.
Oh, and also, the man in the Kim Novak role was a rotund, jowly bald man who was a dead ringer for the Master of Suspense himself.
That odd scenario encapsulates “Peter Von Kant,” French director Francois Ozon’s tribute/sendup of the great German filmmaker Rainer Werner Fassbinder. The film has its Madison premiere at 7 p.m. Thursday as part of the UW Cinematheque series. The screening at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Ave., is free, but seating is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.
Ozon is clearly a fan of Fassbinder’s work — one of Ozon’s first films was an adaptation of Fassbinder’s play “Water Drops on Burning Rocks.” “Peter Von Kant” is a remake of Fassbinder’s 1972 film “The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant,” about a female fashion designer who embarks on a doomed affair with a beautiful woman.
In Ozon’s film, Petra becomes Peter (Denis Ménochet), an arrogant movie director who loves his artistic genius almost as much as he loves his physical appearance, gazing lovingly into the mirror at himself. Peter looks exactly like Fassbinder, right down to the scraggly beard and leather vests.
Peter hangs around his Koln apartment, barking orders at his long-suffering assistant Karl (Stefan Crepon) and entertaining phone calls and visits from movie stars like Sidonie (Isabelle Adjani). One evening, Sidonie stops by with her latest boy toy, a young model named Amir (Khalil Ben Gharbia), in tow.
Peter is instantly smitten, and uses his filmmaking skills to woo Amir away from Sidonie, recording revealing interviews with him in his studio. Peter professes instant and eternal love to Amir (“I’ve never had so much love for anyone,” Peter insists), and the two fall in love. But when the film jumps forward nine months later, Amir has grown cruel and diffident, open about his affairs with other men, and Peter is wracked with grief and rage.
Ménochet is an intense and forbidding actor — I still can’t shake his performance as an abusive husband in 2017’s “Custody.” But he’s not really a sympathetic one, especially playing a man as fatuous and preening as Peter, so it’s hard to feel much for him as he descends into weepy, bottle-smashing histrionics. And again, it’s strange that Ozon turns one of his favorite filmmakers into such a ridiculous, pathetic figure on screen.
Overall, “Peter Von Kant” feels like too much of a winking pastiche to really engage on an emotional level. Hardcore Fassbinder fans might enjoy all the Easter eggs Ozon hides in the film (“Petra Von Kant” co-star Hanna Schygulla even pops up in a cameo as Peter’s mother), but the rest of us will be left cold.
The one exception is Crepon’s Karl, who doesn’t say a word in the film but delivers one hilarious reaction shot after another to Peter’s meltdowns. Ozon may be a Fassbinder fan, but I’m Team Karl all the way.