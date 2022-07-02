Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas may never get invited back to the Cannes Film Festival. The Spanish movie stars (who, incredibly, have never worked together before) star in a scathing satire of the film industry, “Official Competition,” with the title a reference to the films that play at Cannes vying for awards.
But the actors are probably safe, in part because the comedy by Argentine directors Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duplat isn’t really sending up film festivals, but the arrogant actors and directors who strut their red carpets. And because it’s also damn funny. “Official Competition” is now playing at AMC Madison 6 and Marcus Point and will be on video-on-demand on Aug. 2.
The film takes no prisoners in skewering both full-of-themselves artists and the craven money men who bankroll their projects. In the movie, an aging pharmaceutical tycoon (José Luis Gomez) decides that, as part of his legacy, he’d like to produce a big award-winning movie. So he buys the rights to a critically acclaimed book (never mind that he hasn’t read it) and hires a Palme d’Or-winning director (never mind that he hasn’t seen her movies), assuming getting an Oscar is just that easy.
Of course, it isn’t. The director is Lola Cuevas (Cruz), a capital-A Artist with a mop of flame-red curly hair and a reputation for making inscrutable arthouse movies. Her scripts look like a Pinterest board, full of doodles and cut-out photographs from magazines.
Lola decides that, to increase artistic tension, she’ll hire both a major movie star, Félix Rivero (Banderas), and a refined theater teacher, Iván (Oscar Martinez). She figures that their acting styles are so different that they’re bound to create something interesting before the camera.
The two actors clash almost instantly. Félix doesn’t put much thought into his character, relying on his natural star power to convey the words on the page. Iván digs deep into creating his character’s backstory, and sneers at Félix’s fame and crowd-pleasing performances. Félix is the sort of actor who practices his Oscar acceptance speech in front of a mirror; Iván is the sort of actor who practices his Oscar rejection speech.
The trio are installed in a giant, empty museum owned by the tycoon’s foundation, where Lola subjects the actors to bizarre “rehearsals” designed to break down their egos. At one point, she has them bound together in shrink wrap, watching helplessly as she feeds their awards into a shredder.
I laughed out loud multiple times at the over-the-top antics in “Official Competition,” with each of the actors playing their larger-than-life characters to the hilt. Banderas beautifully sends up his movie-star handsomeness, playing Félix as needy and insecure beneath his winning smile. And Cruz, a favorite of Spanish director Pedro Almodovar in his dramas, clearly needs to get the chance to do more comedy, as she’s a riot as the arty, pretentious director.
In the end, “Official Competition” is too heightened and goofy to have much meaningful to say about moviemaking or the creative process, but the silliness is part of its charm. I’d love it to win the Best Foreign Language Oscar next year just for one last, great meta joke.