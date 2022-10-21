Let’s get it out of the way upfront: Harry Styles is fine. The pop star has the title role in the British romantic drama “My Policeman,” but it’s a relatively small part. While he’s overshadowed by much better performances around him, he acquits himself as an actor just fine.
It probably helps that Tom, the young policeman Styles plays in Michael Grundage’s film, is less a fully rounded character himself than an object of desire for two others. “My Policeman” is structured as two love triangles, set decades apart, in which the participants either lie to themselves or lie to each other, and suffer for it.
“My Policeman” is now playing at Marcus Point and Marcus Palace, and will premiere Nov. 4 on Amazon Prime Video.
The film starts in the 1990s, where an older Tom (Linus Roache) and his wife Marion (Gina McKee) are living in a polite, stifling marriage in a British seaside town. Their detente is disrupted by the arrival of Patrick (Rupert Everett), an old friend who has suffered a massive stroke, and needs round-the-clock care.
Patrick’s presence alarms and angers Tom, suggesting some unfinished business between the three. But Marion insists on taking care of him, suggesting that the couple owes him for some long-ago wrong.
Then the film flashes back 40 years to the three characters in 1950s Brighton, and the cool blues and grays of the present-day scenes give way to sun-dappled brightness. Marion (Emma Corrin) and Tom meet on the beach, fall for each other, and later marry. Except we learn that Tom has already met Patrick (David Dawson), a curator at the local museum, and the two have started a clandestine relationship.
Grandage, a British theater director, and screenwriter Ron Nyswaner ("Philadelphia") deftly walk the audience twice through the same scenes of the threesome together going to the art gallery and the opera together. The first time, it just seems like a fun outing between friends, but the second time through, we catch the furtive glances between Tom and Patrick behind Marion’s back.
It’s testament to the delicacy of Grandage’s direction and the power of the performances that we simultaneously feel empathy for all three. Patrick is reaching out for love at a time when that love is a crime; Marion is cheerfully oblivious to her husband’s true nature; and Tom is caught between the two and denying his true nature.
In the 1990s, we see what the weight of these secrets has cost them. McKee is affecting as a woman who has gotten used to her sadness, while Roache plays the older Tom as distant and clamped down. Everett has the more showy role as a stroke victim, with Patrick able to communicate only through grunts and glances, but beautifully conveys Patrick’s inner pain.
I found the more ruminative 1990s scenes more successful than the more melodramatic 1950s scenes, perhaps because all three of the older actors are bringing their best, able to communicate so much with just a look. But the film needs us to see their happy younger selves to understand all they've lost.