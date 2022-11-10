Let’s face it. “My Father’s Dragon” is an animated film aimed at very young children, so I am roughly 45 to 50 years outside the target demographic.
But it’s also made by the Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon, responsible for fanciful hand-drawn animated films like “Song of the Sea” and “The Secret of Kells” that have entranced audiences young and old.
So it’s a bit of a letdown that “Dragon” is so squarely aimed at the littles, although its bright animation and simple story might be immensely appealing to them, and certainly lovely enough to look at for older viewers to sit through. Maybe it can serve as a gateway to get kids to watch “Kells” or “Wolfwalkers.”
“My Father’s Dragon” premieres Friday on Netflix.
For a movie with a dragon in the title, the film by Nora Twomey (“The Breadwinner”), based on the beloved 1948 book by Ruth Stiles Gannett starts in a very ordinary place. Elmer Elevator (Jacob Tremblay) lives with his mother (Golshifteh Farahani), running a small-town shop. Elmer’s mother tries to shield her son from her financial worries, but that proves impossible when they lose the shop and have to move into an apartment in the big city to find work. (One of the many nice visual flourishes in the film is the reflection of the store in Elmer’s pupil as mother and son drive away.)
Desperate to help his mother, Elmer turns to the place where most of us go for financial advice — a talking cat played by Whoopi Goldberg. The cat tells Elmer of the mythical Wild Island, where a fabled young dragon named Boris (Gaten Matarazzo) could be captured and made into a lucrative tourist attraction.
But when Elmer gets to Wild Island with the help of a cheerful porpoise (Judy Greer), he finds the dragon tethered to the ground by the island’s gruff gorilla leader (Ian McShane). The island is connected to the ocean floor by three strong roots that threaten to pull it underwater, so they need the dragon’s flight to lift the island up.
There’s an emotional connection between Elmer and Boris, both shouldering a responsibility that they’re too young to bear. But that deeper theme gets lost sometimes in the attempts to keep little kids entertained, with rude humor and frenetic action substituting for memorable characters or a truly immersive story.
Fortunately, “My Father’s Dragon” is a treat to look at throughout, from an island covered in bright orange tangerine trees to the menagerie of animals on Wild Island, from slender emerald crocodiles to a baby hippo that looks like an adorable little loaf of bread. The 2D, hand-drawn style is a breath of fresh air in an animation landscape often dominated by indifferent CGI. Hopefully next time Cartoon Saloon will put that distinctive style in service of a more compelling story.