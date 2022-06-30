“Mr. Malcolm’s List” is categorized as a costume drama, and the Regency-era outfits worn by the cast are indeed spectacular, from luxurious ball gowns for the women to exquisitely tailored velvet suits for the men.
But, honestly, I’d watch this story if the actors were wearing oversized T-shirts and sweatpants.
“Mr. Malcolm’s List” is a delightful period movie aimed squarely at fans of Jane Austen, full of engaging actors and clever dialogue, and a swoon-worthy romance at its center. It opens Friday at AMC Fitchburg 18, Flix Brewhouse Madison and Marcus Point.
Screenwriter Suzanne Allain, adapting her 2009 novel of the same name, plops the viewer in the middle of 1818 London, where everyone in high society is jockeying to marry the right person for love or money. The catch of the season is undoubtedly Mr. Malcolm (Sope Dirisu in full smolder), who we first see from behind, dressed in top hat and black tails, entering an opera house in slow motion like some kind of rock star.
But Mr. Malcolm is a hard prize to claim, and not just because of his elevated social station and because he’s so devilishly handsome. He reportedly has an extensive list of qualifications for a bride, and isn’t tentative about rejecting any woman who doesn’t make the cut.
He takes the flighty Julia Thistlewaite (Zawe Ashton) to the opera, but he doesn’t feel any sparks, and gives her the brushoff. Unfortunately, there’s so much attention paid to social gossip in London that Julia ends up unflatteringly depicted in an editorial cartoon in the local newspaper. “What actually happened is besides the point,” Julia fumes. “It’s what people say that matters.”
Outraged and humiliated, Julia vows revenge on Mr. Malcolm. She sets up her childhood friend Selina (Freida Pinto) to attempt to woo Mr. Malcolm and then reject him, to give him a taste of his own medicine. Selina, who is from the country, and innocent of the byzantine ways of upper-class romance, reluctantly agrees out of loyalty to Julia.
You can guess what happens next. Selina and Mr. Malcolm fall for each other for real, further embarrassing Julia. Allain and director Emma Holly Jones elegantly move the characters around, like tiles in a sliding tile puzzle, as alliances are formed and then betrayed, secrets are revealed, and eventually the right people end up together.
The casting is cheerfully colorblind like on Netflix’s “Bridgerton” or the recent “The Personal History of David Copperfield.” No reason is given about Mr. Malcolm being Black or Selina being of Indian descent, and none is necessary. The actors have enormous chemistry onscreen together, and we quickly fall under their spell as a couple.
In its own way, “Mr. Malcolm’s List” is just as much an escapist vehicle as “Jurassic Park Dominion” or “Thor: Love and Thunder,” a hermetically sealed alternate world that’s a pleasure to visit for a couple of hours.