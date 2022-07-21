I had a hectic experience going to see “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” navigating the traffic in an unfamiliar city, checking and rechecking Google Maps to make sure I got to the theater in time.
Settling down in my seat with minutes to spare, I was still a little wired. Then the movie started, with its meditative opening shot of a tennis ball, skittering with a mind of its own across the worn floorboards of an old house.
And I felt myself just relax. It’s not surprising how funny “Marcel” is, given that it’s based on a series of wry web shorts by comedian Jenny Slate and director Dean Fleischer-Camp. What was surprising was how calm and restorative it was to gaze at the world through the googly eye of a one-inch-tall shell.
No explanation is given or needed why Marcel exists. He just is. Living in an Airbnb with his grandmother Connie (Isabella Rosselini), Marcel is a mollusk MacGyver who repurposes everyday objects to create his world, turning a hot dog bun into a sofa or a stray hair in the bathtub into a zipline.
Discovered by a filmmaker (director Fleischer-Camp, playing a version of himself) who has rented the Airbnb, Marcel soon becomes the star of Dean’s documentary. Dean asks Marcel questions about his life, and Marcel asks questions back about the wider world (“Have you ever eaten a raspberry, and what was that like?”).
The stop-motion animation of Marcel is charming, but what really brings the little shell to life is Slate’s vocal performance, imbuing Marcel’s high, quavery voice with humor and wonder and dignity.
And some sadness, too. Marcel worries that Connie’s dementia is getting worse. And he misses his family, who were apparently whisked away to an unknown location when the couple who previously owned the house broke up. That Slate and Fleischer-Camp married and divorced during the seven years they worked on “Marcel” gives this detail an extra layer of poignancy, especially as the Dean in the film reveals he is also recovering from a breakup.
“Marcel” smoothly combines silliness and profundity, finding room for both a running gag involving a drunk bug and a reading of poet Philip Larkin’s “The Trees” by Rosselini that is emotionally devastating. And when Marcel’s short films go viral and strangers start taking selfies at his house and arguing online about him, he delivers the gentlest yet most perceptive slam of online culture I’ve heard in quite some time: “This is an audience, not a community.”
Suitable for young children but emotionally rich enough for adults, “Marcel the Shell” provides wisdom and comfort for viewers of every age as they manage life’s transitions. Slow down, observe, and appreciate, Marcel tells us. Wise words from a tiny mouth drawn on with a pencil.