Look at Pixar’s “Lightyear” on its own, and it’s fine. It’s an action-packed, fast-moving animated film in the vein of the “Cars” movies that will entertain kids and not annoy adults.
Take a step back, and look at how “Lightyear” fits into broader trends for Disney and for moviegoing in general, and “Lightyear” is kind of depressing.
For the past several years, Pixar has made a string of excellent, idiosyncratic and above all, personal, animated movies (“Soul,” “Luca” and this spring’s “Turning Red.”) Its parent company, Disney, has premiered them all on Disney+ rather than releasing them in theaters.
But the lightweight “Lightyear”? That gets a huge summer theatrical release, opening in Madison on Friday at Marcus Point, Marcus Palace, AMC Madison 6, AMC Fitchburg 18 and Flix Brewhouse Madison. It’s even screening on IMAX.
Why? Because it's Pixar and Disney’s attempt to make a summer blockbuster — shiny, impersonal and based on an established franchise. It fits right in in the multiplex between “Jurassic World Dominion” and "Thor: Love and Thunder," and it’s a worrying future where these are the only kinds of movies that get a big-screen release.
“Lightyear” is technically not a continuation of the “Toy Story” movies, in that it does not feature Buzz Lightyear the toy. Instead, “Lightyear” is purported to be the 1995 sci-fi movie that Andy loved and inspired him to buy the toy. What’s next? A revisionist western called “The Power of Woody”?
This “Lightyear” is a human, not a toy, and voiced by Chris Evans, not Tim Allen. Otherwise he’s fairly similar, a gung-ho space ranger traveling the galaxy. At the beginning of the film, his ship and crew are trapped on a deadly planet, and Buzz must execute one of his impossible, “To Infinity and Beyond!” heroic hyperspace maneuvers to get them off the planet.
And he fails.
Undaunted, he launches back into space and tries again to complete his mission. And fails again, only this time there’s a cost. Due to the laws of time and space, when he returns to the planet, everyone else has aged four years, but he hasn’t aged a day. He tries again and again, and fails again and again, and each time he comes back, everyone in the colony, including his best friend Hawthorne (Uzo Aduba) is four years older, having largely adjusted to life on the planet and gone on with their lives.
“Lightyear” glances at a more complex theme here, the sort you find in a top-tier Pixar movie, about learning to live with failure and not dwelling on what might have been. But the movie quickly looks away, as much of the movie follows Buzz on yet one more attempt to finish this mission, this time aided by a ragtag group of newbie astronauts that include Hawthorne’s astrophobic daughter Izzy (Keke Palmer).
The movie is mostly a series of action scenes, narrow escapes and laser fights. It’s colorful and diverting, and there are some good laughs, particularly from Buzz’s loyal robot cat Sox (Pixar director Peter Sohn), who is like a Swiss Army knife on four paws. The climax brings Buzz face to face with his old enemy Zurg (James Brolin), although the film has some unexpected surprises about Zurg’s backstory.
Director and co-writer Angus MacLane and co-writer Jason Headley pack the film with a lot of plot and activity. But there’s not much story in this “Toy Story” offshoot, and I was surprised how little “Lightyear” connects to the original “Toy Story” movies at all. Most of the time Evans just seems like any old sci-fi action hero.
The cynic in me has a sneaking suspicion that this was an original screenplay that was reworked to fit Buzz’s white, green and purple spacesuit. Who knows? But somewhere along the line, much of the enduring charm that makes most Pixar movies so special was lost in space.