Twenty years later, the rebuke still stings. As a younger writer in the early 2000s, I effusively reviewed Rufus Wainwright’s concert at the Barrymore Theatre, particularly praising his transcendent cover version of “Jeff Buckley’s ‘Hallelujah.’”
The email from a reader the next morning was swift and sharp. Buckley’s cover version of the song in 1994 may be the definitive version in the ears of many listeners, but the song was of course written and recorded in 1984 by the late, great Canadian poet-songwriter Leonard Cohen.
I was wrong. But, in fairness, as the filmmaking team of Daniel Geller and Dayna Goldfine show in their fascinating and eloquent documentary “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song,” the song has grown beyond its creator to become something of a shared hymn. Most music documentaries explore the singer through their songs. “Hallelujah” explores the song through its singer.
Cohen said he spent seven years working on “Hallelujah,” amassing at least 150 different verses before settling on the few that he recorded in 1984 for the album “Various Positions.” (And then he would add and subtract verses later when performing it live.) One listener notes in the film how the song entwines the sacred and profane like only Cohen could, “one part biblical, one part the woman he slept with last night.”
Incredibly, Columbia Records at first rejected “Various Positions,” and a dejected Cohen had to release it on a small New Jersey indie label. Columbia eventually came to its senses and released the album on CD in 1990, due in no small part to the fact that Bob Dylan was a big fan, and would cover “Hallelujah” in concert.
Goldfine and Geller draw from a wealth of sources who were there alongside Cohen, from the producer of “Various Positions” to an ex-girlfriend to his rabbi. But the voice of authority remains Cohen’s weathered voice, conjured up in recorded interviews and television appearances (he died in 2016). The film’s nearly-two-hour running time also leaves space for numerous live versions — it’s like a concert film with only one song.
The film’s section on Buckley, who drowned in 1997 and unlike Cohen never got to see the song become a global phenomenon, is very moving. One commentator wonders if Buckley’s version would have become so iconic had he lived, but I remember first hearing it on WXRT in 1995 and being absolutely floored. It had power long before it was tinged by tragedy.
“Hallelujah” goes on to show how many singers have used the song in other contexts, featuring interviews with Eric Church, Brandi Carlile and, yes, Wainwright, whose version is the one reason I can’t quite rid myself of the “Shrek” soundtrack CD.
But it started with Cohen, and in the film it ends with Cohen. We see the singer, in his 70s, performing the song on his knees to rapturous audiences around the world on his final tour. The singers may be gone, but the song still brings the world to its knees.