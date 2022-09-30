A movie called “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” directed by one of the Farrelly brothers might sound like the sort of suds-soaked romp that would play well in Wisconsin.
But “Beer Run,” directed by Peter Farrelly, is much closer to his Oscar-winning “Green Book” than “There’s Something About Mary.” Just as “Green Book” took a simplistic but heartfelt look at race relations in America, “Beer Run” is a sometimes effective, sometimes misguided attempt to wrestle with the Vietnam War.
“The Greatest Beer Run Ever” is now playing in Madison at Marcus Point and is also streaming on Apple TV+.
“Beer Run” also follows “Green Book” in that it’s also a sort-of-based-on-a-true-story about a conservative New Yorker in the 1960s who slowly has his eyes opened to the injustices of the world. In this case, the guy is Chickie Donohue (Zac Efron), a good-time Merchant Marine in 1967 New York who mans a barstool while many of his friends are off fighting in Vietnam.
Chickie doesn’t think much about the war, other than things seem to be going great and any evidence to the contrary on the TV news is Communist propaganda. “War ain’t a TV show,” growls the bartender, nicknamed The Colonel (Bill Murray in a small but memorable role).
One night at the bar, on a dare as much as anything, Chickie agrees to lug a duffel bag full of beers to Vietnam, where he’ll track down his buddies and crack open a cold one with them in support.
Chickie thinks it’s all going to be a hoot, and when he first arrives in Saigon, the soldiers he meets are bewildered but appreciative of the gesture. But when he heads to where the fighting really is, he sees how awful and chaotic the war is, in stark contrast to the upbeat reports he hears from President Lyndon B. Johnson and General William Westmoreland on TV.
Farrelly is clearly going for a “Good Morning, Vietnam”-like tone, balancing light comedy against the horrors of war without tipping too far in either direction. It’s a tall order, and the screenplay by Farrelly with Brian Hayes Currie and Pete Jones is too trite and maudlin to pull it off, with dialogue sounding like letters to the editor rather than how real people talk.
What works in the film is when the talking stops, and Farrelly just holds the camera in close to Efron’s bewildered, horrified face as he sees the carnage unfold around him. Efron is well cast as Chickie, and we buy him as a callow young man getting a brutal education in how the world works. Russell Crowe is also effective as a grizzled photojournalist who takes the terrified Chickie under his wing.
“Beer Run” can’t really settle on a point of view about whether Chickie’s odyssey is pointless or not. At the end of the film, when a friend’s mother thanks him for showing the soldiers that he cares, it feels like Farrelly is trying to impose meaning on what was a meaningless endeavor. Which might be the movie’s most fitting metaphor about the pointless damage of the Vietnam War.