What do a country singer and a robot have in common? They might be literally on two different planets, but the new documentaries “Good Night Oppy” and “The Return of Tanya Tucker” are both, in their own ways, about perseverance, with main characters who keep going long after people expect them to.
Both movies open today in Madison at Marcus Point, and “Good Night Oppy” will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 23.
Ryan White’s “Good Night Oppy” is the one about the robot, in this case Opportunity, one of two rovers (along with his sister, Spirit) who were sent to Mars in 2003 to look for signs that water was once on the red planet.
It was intended to be a 90-day mission, but the robots kept going and going. Spirit lasted for six years, but “Oppy” (as he was nicknamed by the team back at NASA) kept exploring for an astonishing 15 years.
“Good Night Oppy” explains some of the technical challenges of designing and launching a Mars rover. There are several “Apollo 13”-like moments as the scientists and engineers back on Earth try to figure out how to get Oppy out of a predicament on Mars, whether it’s getting stuck in a thick bed of sand or having a wheel seize up, like that of a shopping cart at the supermarket. Angela Bassett reads the mission logs, which sound like a personal diary.
But there’s a surprising amount of emotion in this scientific story, as Oppy’s designers display an almost parental pride and affection toward their creation. (It helps that Oppy looks a lot like the plucky robot from Pixar’s “WALL-E,” brought to life in the film using visual effects from Industrial Light & Magic.)
“That’s my child up there,” one scientist sighs, and he’s sort of kidding, but not really. The bittersweet side to the story is that the mission to Mars is a one-way trip. As Oppy ages and falters, prone to “arthritis” and “memory lapses,” before finally shutting down for good, “Good Night Oppy” generates some real poignancy.
In an interview years later, mission leader Steve Squyres bursts into tears remembering the robot’s last day, as Billie Holiday croons “I’ll Be Seeing You” on the soundtrack. “Oppy” is an engaging movie for all ages, both those interested in astronomy and those who just want to see an inspiring partnership between human and machine.
Unlike Oppy, Tanya Tucker did not keep going and going, taking a 17-year break from music after her parents died. “The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile” by Kathlyn Horan shows how the famous country singer behind “Delta Dawn” overcame her self-doubt and relaunched her career.
The presence of Carlile’s name in the title is obviously intended to help introduce Tucker to younger music fans, who might not know her name, but know the many musicians (like Carlile) who she influenced. Anybody who saw Carlile sobbing as Joni Mitchell sang at the Newport Jazz Festival this year can see how much reverence she has for those who came before her, and her mission to coax Tucker out of retirement and make a new album with her (“While I’m Livin’") is a labor of love.
Now in her 60s, her white hair dyed magenta, her voice deepened by time and cigarettes, Tucker is a magnetic figure onscreen, unfiltered and unpredictable. The first half of the documentary focuses on the recording studio, as Carlile and fellow producer Shooter Jennings work with Tucker. Carlile obviously worships Tucker, but she’s also good at nudging the sometimes reticent Tucker into doing her best work. Some of the best scenes are just Tucker telling Carlile stories about her life, and Carlile helping shape them into songs like the Grammy-winning “Bring Me Flowers.”
Archival video clips look back on Tucker’s stormy and eventful life, including her debut as a singer at the age of 13, her unapologetic wild child days in the 1970s and ‘80s, and her intense love affair with the late Glen Campbell when he was over 20 years her senior. But this affectionate documentary is focused more on Tucker today, reclaiming her power and looking forward to a different, brighter future than she ever expected to have.