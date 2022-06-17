I love seeing Emma Thompson in a movie — when I can see Emma Thompson in a movie. She’s a great actress, but sometimes takes character roles that require her to wear heavy prosthetics (such as playing Miss Trunchbull in the upcoming “Matilda”) that make her hard to recognize. Even without prosthetics, she’s often playing larger-than-life characters such as the villainess in last year’s “Cruella.”
What a gift it is to see her play an ordinary woman in “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” and create a fully realized character, full of poignancy and emotion, without using accents or prosthetics. And she gets an acting partner in Irish actor Daryl McCormack (“Peaky Blinders”), in a warm and empathetic two-character comedy-drama.
“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” is now playing on Hulu.
Thompson plays “Nancy,” which I put in quotes because it’s not her real name. She’s a widowed schoolteacher who has reluctantly booked the services of a sex worker, and she’s reluctant to reveal her true self to him. He’s “Leo Grande” (also in quotes for the same reason), a much younger, soft-spoken Adonis who seems just as down to talk with Nancy as he is to crawl into bed with her.
And talk they do, a lot. Nancy enters the expensive hotel room they’ve booked nervous and agitated. She’s never been with a man other than her late husband, and that left much to be desired. In fact, much of her life has left much to be desired.
Leo often acts less like a seducer and more like a therapist, or a flight attendant trying to calm down a nervous passenger. When she feels lust toward Leo, it’s such an unusual feeling for Nancy that she has to sit down and put her head between her knees.
Screenwriter Katy Brand makes us like both these people enormously, as Nancy darts toward intimacy and then flutters away, and Leo tries to help her work through the shame and disappointment that has marked her life. It’s an exquisite dance between the two performers, and director Sophie Hyde injects energy and life into a film that could have felt like a stage adaptation (which it isn’t).
But the film is also sharply aware of the power dynamic between these two, client and provider, and how the balance teeters back and forth as their sessions continue. McCormack plays Leo as such a smooth customer, totally in control of his “workspace,” that it’s jarring when Nancy is able to slip past his defenses, probing at the real person behind the facade.
Those expecting a feel-good sex-positive film won’t be disappointed, but “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande” is a deeper and richer film that’s about more than how Nancy got her groove back.