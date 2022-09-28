Hildy Good talks a good game, and for a while, her movie “The Good House” does too. For a long time, the audience is lulled into thinking we’re watching a tart rom-com about a witty, acerbic woman who’s smarter than everyone around her. She tells us so, with frequent “Fleabag”-like asides to the camera. I haven’t read Ann Leary’s 2013 bestseller, but I’ll bet it’s written in the first person.
It’s only when we’re well into the film that we realize Hildy is not actually OK, and neither is the movie. What we thought was a light comedy becomes a dead-serious addiction drama.
It’s an interesting trick to try and pull off, and Sigourney Weaver is terrific playing Hildy as an unreliable but sympathetic narrator. But the film around Weaver doesn’t live up to her performance, with cookie-cutter characters and melodramatic TV-movie-of-the-week plot twists. “The Good House” opens Friday in Madison at Marcus Point and Marcus Palace.
Hildy is a real estate agent in the tiny seaside hamlet of Wendover, Massachusetts, where the fishing industry that once sustained the town is dying out, and lawyers and doctors from Boston are buying up land to build McMansions. Hildy was once the top agent in town, until her friends and family convinced her to go to rehab, leaving the market open for her rival (Kathyrn Erbe) to swoop in and bag all of her clients. Oh, and there’s also a suggestion that Hildy is a descendant of New England witches and may have supernatural powers of her own, although this is touched upon and then immediately, perhaps wisely, forgotten.
For her part, Hildy calmly insists she doesn’t have a drinking problem (“I was born three drinks short of comfortable, that’s all.”) In a way, she says, rehab has made her problem worse — where she used to only drink wine socially at parties, now she hides a case of merlot in the cellar to drink alone in secret.
“The Good House” introduces a large cast of characters in Wendover — maybe too large, as there’s little time to develop any of them as more than stock caricatures. Peter (Rob Delaney) is a psychiatrist with a neglectful wife, and Rebecca (Morena Baccarin) is a bored stay-at-home wife with a neglectful husband. (Guess what happens between those two?)
There are also Hildy’s two daughters, who are watching her like hawks for signs of a relapse. And then there’s Frank (Kevin Kline), a local handyman and old flame of Hildy’s. The movie poster makes it look like the movie focuses on their rekindled romance, but that’s a subplot at best, and what little screen time Kline gets he puts on a forced accent. Still, it’s nice to see the leads of “Dave” back together on screen 30 years later.
Directors and co-writers Maya Forbes and Wallace Wolordarsky previously made the wonderful family dramedy “Infinitely Polar Bear” and the zippy Jack Black caper movie “The Polka King.” Those movies balanced heartfelt emotion with an engaging tone, but “The Good House” feels forced throughout. This is especially true in the third act, when Hildy’s alcoholism spirals out of control, but not nearly as badly as the melodramatic screenplay.
I love seeing Weaver in any movie, and she makes the most out of a rare lead role. But “The Good House” has too shaky a foundation to stand on its own.