Gabby Giffords’ story is unquestionably a sad one, as the former Arizona congresswoman was severely injured in a 2011 mass shooting that killed six people, a bullet ripping through her brain.
And yet, Giffords’ story is also one of perseverance and survival. She not only beat the medical odds, surviving the attack and living with the brain damage caused by the shooting, but has become one of the country’s most passionate advocates for gun safety.
The documentary “Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down” captures both sides of Giffords’ story, the horror and the triumph. It’s the latest in several documentaries that filmmakers Julie Cohen and Betsy West have made about notable women (“RBG,” “My Name is Pauli Murray”), and I think it’s the best of them. It’s now playing at AMC Fitchburg 18.
The film often moves back and forth in time, contrasting who Giffords was before the shooting with who she became afterward. We see footage of a cheerful young woman, doing TV ads for a local tire company before turning to a political career that seemed well-suited for her energetic, empathetic outlook on life.
Her former campaign manager says both Republicans and Democrats alike found themselves “Gabbified” by her presence, her eagerness to hear all perspectives. It was that approachability that led her to stand outside a Safeway to meet constituents on a Saturday morning in 2011 when a shooter opened fire.
Compare that vivacious woman with the person we see in the hospital afterward, her head shorn, an ugly scar spreading across her scalp, barely able to speak or even given a thumbs-up. The footage of Giffords relearning to speak is both heart-rending and inspirational, and a reminder of the heroic work that speech rehabilitation therapists do every day.
Giffords now has aphasia, which means she struggles to get the words in her head out into the world. But aside from a few tears early on in the hospital, she firmly refuses to look back at what she lost. “Straight ahead,” she says simply.
In that spirit, she’s aided greatly by her husband, former astronaut turned U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, and their bond through unimaginable circumstances is deeply affecting. (They’re also pretty darn cute together, as in a scene where Giffords mercilessly critiques Kelly as he practices a speech.)
The documentary plays their story against the epidemic of mass shootings in this country, and Giffords’ indefatigable spirit keeps the film from dipping into despair. (The film ends before this summer’s small but welcome bipartisan gun legislation being signed by President Biden, a victory that Giffords surely had a hand in.) By the end, even the most hardened cynic in the audience will find themselves Gabbified too.