On the surface, “Decision to Leave” appears to be a more straightforward film for acclaimed South Korean director Park Chan-wook than his gonzo revenge thriller “Oldboy” or his baroque erotic thriller “The Handmaiden.”
A romantic mystery about a detective who falls in love with a suspect, at first “Decision to Leave” seems like it follows in the footsteps of classic films like “Vertigo” or “Chinatown.” But Park puts his own distinctive spin on the story, with dense, fragmented storytelling and distinct visual flourishes. And lurking under those reflective surfaces may be the most sincere love story he’s ever told.
The detective is Hae-Joon (the wonderfully world-weary Park Hae-il), who is investigating the mysterious death of a mountain climber who fell off a peak he had climbed dozens of times before. There’s nothing unusual found at the scene (in a very funny touch, the detectives have to retrace the victim’s steps — by climbing up the side of the mountain).
What raises Hae-Joon’s suspicions is that the victim’s widow, a much younger Chinese woman named Seo-are (Tang Wei) doesn’t seem that upset. In fact, she suppresses a giggle during an interrogation scene, saying of her husband, “He perished as he wished.”
Hae-Joon begins following and surveilling Seo-are, and as he looks for signs of her guilt, he becomes transfixed by her. Again, this is standard noir territory, the flawed hero being undone by the femme fatale.
The big twist in “Decision to Leave,” however, is presenting this not as a game of cat-and-mouse but as an earnest romance, as detective and suspect slowly open up to each other over the course of the investigation. Whenever Hae-Joon starts to believe that Seo-are might be truly innocent, some piece of evidence surfaces that makes him reconsider. Both lead actors are phenomenal, smoldering with old-Hollywood glamour while playing complicated, damaged people.
To visualize the uncertain landscape that Hae-Joon is traversing, “Decision to Leave” is full of playful, elegant transitions between scenes. In one shot, Hae-Joon is watching Seo-are through binoculars from his car, and in an instant, he’s right next to her in her house. He imagines how Seo-are might have killed her husband, and then suddenly he’s right there on the peak with them in the middle of his own dramatization. In one particularly gruesome transition, we see Hae-Joon putting drops in his eyes, and then the film cuts to insects crawling across the dead man’s open eyeballs — “seen” from the perspective of the corpse.
The story takes many twists and turns, at one point jumping forward in time to another murder, and viewers will have to pay close attention to avoid getting confused. But with its sumptuous visuals, arresting lead performances, and old-school romance, “Decision to Leave” creates an immersive world you’ll want to stay in until the last, devastating frame.