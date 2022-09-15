I have dog-eared copies of all of Gregory McDonald’s Fletch novels on my shelf, but probably haven’t read them since I first devoured them 30 years ago.
But just two minutes into Greg Mottola’s “Confess, Fletch,” I felt like I had dove back inside the pages of McDonald’s wry detective novels. The wiseass sleuth, the colorful supporting characters, the breezy banter barely concealing a carefully-plotted mystery — this movie adroitly captures the particular flavor of the books as only a fellow fan could. Even the title font is just right.
“Confess, Fletch” premieres Friday in Madison theaters at AMC Fitchburg 18 and Marcus Palace, and is also available to rent on video-on-demand.
The movie’s relatively grown-up comedic vibe may be a bit of a surprise to those who only know investigative reporter I.M. “Fletch” Fletcher from the two Chevy Chase movies in the 1980s. Although Chase’s first Fletch movie is very funny (we shall not speak of 1988’s “Fletch Lives”), it plays in a goofier register than the books, with Chase dressing up in silly costumes and posing as outrageous characters.
There’s a little of that in “Confess, Fletch,” but this feels like goofiness aimed at grown-ups, with trust that the audience can keep up with the twisty plot and art world references.
Without preamble, the movie throws us smack in the middle of Fletch’s world and his latest predicament. As he arrives at the swanky Boston apartment he’s renting, Fletch (Jon Hamm) is surprised to find the body of a dead woman in the living room. He’s even more surprised, and a little alarmed, to find that the local detectives (Roy Wood, Jr. and Ayden Mayeri) think he did it, although they can’t prove it.
That assumption gives Fletch a vested interest in finding out who did do it, and fast, especially since Fletch isn’t just in Boston for a vacation. His new Italian girlfriend (Lorenza Izzo) has asked him to track down some priceless paintings stolen from her father, who has also apparently been kidnapped.
Post-“Mad Men,” Hollywood hasn’t gotten a good handle on Hamm and what he can do as a comic actor, preferring instead to slot him into more straight dramatic roles in films like “Beirut” or “Richard Jewell.” Hamm’s loose-limbed and funny here, relishing every quip that Mottola and co-writer Zev Borow put in his mouth (and there are a lot of them). Even John Slattery, Hamm’s old boss Roger Sterling from “Mad Men,” has a small role as Fletch’s foul-mouthed former editor.
“Confess, Fletch” gives Fletch a rich cavalcade of suspects to interrogate, including an EDM-loving germaphobe art dealer (Kyle MacLachlan) and a weed-addled neighbor (Annie Mumolo). They’re all very funny, although Lucy Punch as a clueless home decor influencer tips into broad parody.
But “Confess, Fletch” commits to its droll comic tone, packed with understated, offhand jokes that I suspect will make it a highly rewatchable movie. I do worry a little that the movie’s easygoing tempo will underwhelm first-time viewers expecting more of an overt laugh riot.
For myself, I’m hoping for future installments featuring Hamm as Fletch while I pull those paperbacks off the shelf.