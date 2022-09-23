It’s tough being a 14-year-old girl. Your parents don’t listen to you, your crush falls for your best friend, and everyone says you should act more like a lady. And then, of course, there’s the Black Plague.
By setting her coming-of-age comedy “Catherine Called Birdy” in 1290 England, writer-director Lena Dunham deftly refracts the oppressive culture of the Middle Ages back upon our own. In Birdy, she’s also given us an indefatigable young heroine who brings #girlpower to a world where, in fact, girls had no power.
“Catherine Called Birdy” is now playing at Marcus Point and is also streaming on Amazon Prime.
Birdy (the delightful Bella Ramsey) first appears on screen engaging in a joyfully messy mud fight with other kids in her little English hamlet. (At least I hope it’s mud.) She has no interest in becoming an elegant lady, and would rather cavort with her friends, torment her nanny, and generally cause mischief around the village.
This simply won’t do for Birdy’s layabout lord of a father (a hilarious Andrew Scott), who lolls around the castle in flowing robes with his wife (Billie Piper). Dad is deeply in debt, and his only shot at financial solvency is to marry Birdy off to the highest bidder.
Unfortunately, that bidder is a disgusting old nobleman nicknamed Shaggy Beard (Paul Kaye), and his beard is the least offensive thing about him.
“Birdy” follows Birdy’s exploits as she attempts to outwit and outlast not only her father but the entire patriarchal system that she lives in. With a mischievous smile and darting eyes, Ramsey makes an absolutely winning heroine, and we root for her despite impossible odds.
As high-spirited as her adventures are, Dunham (who is adapting a children’s book by Laura Cushman) doesn’t skimp on showing how this repressive system breaks all spirits. Birdy has a crush on her handsome uncle George (Joe Alwyn), who is forced into a marriage with a widow (Sophie Okonedo) that neither want but both must endure.
Birdy’s parents may be the only couple in the movie who show any affection for each other, but her mother’s only purpose in life seems to be producing new offspring for her husband — even if it kills her.
Birdy’s fight for emancipation from this life may not be historically accurate, but it's certainly preferable to the grim reality of medieval life. Dunham isn’t shy throughout about being anachronistic for the sake of comedy or feeling. The soundtrack is peppered with Ren Fair versions of ‘90s indie rock hits like Elastica’s “Connection” or Mazzy Star’s “Fade into You.”
Dunham is known for modern-day comedies about young womanhood (“Tiny Furniture,” HBO’s “Girls”), and seems to have reinvigorated herself by going back in time 700 years. “Catherine Called Birdy” is cheeky feminist fun.