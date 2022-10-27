“Call Jane” begins in August 1968 in Chicago, when antiwar protesters were in the streets shouting “The whole world is watching!”
But, in fact, one sad thing we know is that large portions of the world are quite adept at not watching, especially when it comes to people fighting for their rights. As protesters are beaten by Chicago police outside, customers at a swanky hotel bar sip cocktails, gossip and ignore them.
“Call Jane” is a movie about one woman who chose to stop turning away, at least when it came to abortion rights. Directed by Phyllis Nagy (who wrote Todd Haynes’ “Carol”) and feature a strong ensemble led by Elizabeth Banks, it turns the painful true-life struggles in pre-Roe America into stirring, crowd-pleasing drama.
“Call Jane” opens Friday at AMC Madison 6, AMC Fitchburg 18, Marcus Point and Marcus Palace.
Banks plays Joy, a pregnant suburban housewife who learns that she has a congenital heart condition that gives her a 50/50 chance of surviving childbirth. But this is 1968, when all abortions are illegal, and the all-male board at her hospital rejects her request for an exception, reasoning that 50/50 is good enough odds for them.
The screenplay by Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi brings home how horrifying the options are for Joy. Her doctor suggests she feign suicidal thoughts to get an exception granted. Another woman cheerfully recommends throwing herself down a flight of stairs.
Then Joy gets wind of the Jane Network, an underground network of women providing abortions for women in need. (A new documentary about the group, “The Janes,” is now streaming on Hulu and HBO Max.) The movie is straightforward about how unpleasant the procedure is, but afterward there’s some kind conversation and a bowl of spaghetti made by the group’s salty leader (a great Sigourney Weaver). In other words, the sisterhood offers the compassion that Joy didn’t get from the medical community.
Before long, Joy begins to play a larger and larger role in the group, telling her criminal lawyer husband (Chris Messina) and teenage daughter (Grace Edwards) that’s she heading out to art class. Joy arranges clandestine pickups and dropoffs for the women and provides the bedside comfort that the arrogant young doctor hired by the women (Cory Michael Smith) doesn’t provide.
And, seeing how the Jane Collective’s small operation is dwarfed by the number of women and girls in need, Joy decides it’s time for the women to learn how to perform abortions themselves. Banks’ performance is terrific as we see Joy’s slow transformation from a frightened, pampered housewife into a canny, driven activist.
Aside from Joy worrying about her family finding out about her secret life, there’s surprisingly little in the way of melodrama in “Call Jane." The film doesn't generate any suspense from these women trying to avoid running afoul of the law. It’s almost easy to forget that what they’re doing is illegal, although there is one chilling scene in which an undercover cop (John Magaro of “First Cow”) visits Joy’s house for mysterious reasons. (Magaro gives one of the best single-scene performances of the year here.)
And the ending feels rushed, fast-forwarding to 1973 and the passage of Roe v. Wade, a finale that was meant to be triumphant back when the screenplay was written in 2017. Of course, now that ending, and “Call Jane” in general, is a sobering reminder of how far we’ve slid backward, how much work needs to be done, and how needed people like these are.