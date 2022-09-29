As someone who will watch the same “Billy on the Street” clip four or five times in a row, I was a little surprised how exhausted I was by Billy Eichner in the early stretch of “Bros.”
Eichner, a scene-stealing actor and comedian best known for harassing New Yorkers in his web series “Billy on the Street,” stars in “Bros,” which he co-wrote with Nicholas Stoller. While “Bros” is directed by Stoller, it was produced by Judd Apatow, who has worked a similar formula with comedians like Amy Schumer in “Trainwreck” and Pete Davidson in “The King of Staten Island,” grounding the laughs in a more emotional storyline.
“Bros,” though, is overstuffed with hit-and-miss jokes, including references to “Queer Eye,” Debra Messing, “Brokeback Mountain” and a so-so running bit about what a queer Hallmark Channel Christmas movie might look like. Eichner’s trademark rants help sell some of the material, but too much of it doesn’t live up to what Eichner can ad-lib on the street.
Fortunately, “Bros” is a “rom-com” rather than a “com,” and once the love story kicks in, “Bros” and Eichner relax into a groove. Yes, it’s groundbreaking to see gay male actors play lead roles in such a high-profile Hollywood movie (although Hulu’s “Fire Island” got there first). But perhaps more important than its historic nature is that “Bros” just works as just a sweet romance — eventually.
Eichner plays Bobby Lieber, a New Yorker with a hit podcast, a semi-successful writing career, and a job as one of the directors of the city’s first LGBTQIA+ history museum. In his personal life, Bobby is a committed commitment-phobe, wandering from one unsatisfying Grindr hookup to the next.
At a club one night he spots shirtless hunk Aaron (Luke Macfarlane), who looks like another boring himbo in the crowd. But Aaron, a probate lawyer by day, proves to be Bobby’s intellectual match. Aaron is also relationship-allergic, and keeps Bobby at arm’s length. Come on! Bobby’s supposed to be the emotionally unavailable one!
Macfarlane, a veteran of many Hallmark Christmas movies, proves to be the secret weapon of “Bros.” He’s really good at conveying Aaron’s sincerity and perceptiveness, and his envy at how Bobby has fully embraced who he is while Aaron still has a “Don’t ask, don’t tell” policy with his family.
The two actors have an appealing chemistry as the characters lurch toward an unfamiliar intimacy. There’s a fantastic scene when the couple goes to Provincetown, and on the beach Bobby confesses that he had to develop his cheeky confidence because no one else would believe in him. “Trust me, it’s all an act. Confidence is just knowing you’re the only person left you can count on.”
It’s the best acting Eichner has ever done, and that on-screen vulnerability shifts “Bros” into a more emotional register that helps ground the film and helps the jokes land better. There are gay sex scenes in “Bros” that the average audience likely hasn’t seen at the multiplex before, but in addition to being more explicit, they are playful, funny and touching.
Because this is a rom-com, there’s an obligatory third-act crisis that threatens to derail the relationship. It’s a little forced, but the measure of a good movie of this genre is whether, despite the artifice, we still end up rooting for love to conquer all. We do, and I also hope that Eichner gets to make a second movie — where he doesn’t feel the need to try so hard.