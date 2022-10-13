Throughout his documentary “Bad Axe,” filmmaker David Siev describes his film as a “love letter” to the small Michigan town he grew up in.
But love is a complicated thing, and Bad Axe, Michigan (population 2,930), is a complicated place.
Siev’s movie captures both the comforting closeness of living in an everybody-knows-everybody small town, and how that closeness can turn into insularity and suspicion against outsiders, particularly in the turbulent last few years of political division and a pandemic.
“Bad Axe” is scheduled to hit movie theaters on Nov. 18, but the UW Cinematheque is hosting a special screening at 7 p.m. tonight at 4070 Vilas Hall, with Siev in attendance to talk about the film. Siev is also hosting a free filmmaking workshop at 4 p.m. in the Union South Marquee Theatre. Both events are free and open to the public.
When COVID-19 hit in March 2020, Siev left his home in New York City to join his family, which runs a “family restaurant” called Rachel’s in Bad Axe. Siev brought his camera, and seemed uniquely positioned to document the undercurrents of American life in that moment.
He shows the pandemic’s effect on small businesses in the family’s attempt to keep Rachel’s afloat after having to shut down, and later adapt to social distancing and masking mandates. Some of Bad Axe’s right-wing citizens rebel against such restrictions, and Siev films some tense exchanges in the restaurant’s lobby as those customers are turned away.
And “Bad Axe” captures how the growing white supremacist movement in America capitalized on those divisions. Siev’s parents are his father Chun, who escaped the killing fields of Cambodia as a teenager, and Rachel, a Mexican-American immigrant. Siev worries his family is vulnerable in a mostly white town, and when his sister Jaclyn tangles with armed militia members at a Black Lives Matter rally on the town’s main street, the restaurant becomes the target of death threats.
In a sense, Siev might be biting off more than he can chew in trying to include all of this in one 90-minute documentary. The film is stronger when it becomes a love letter not to a city, or an ideal of the American Dream, but to Siev’s own family. Jaclyn is a strong figure, unafraid to stand up to the bullies in town to defend her family, but also sorrowful at what her community has become.
And Chun is a hilariously foul-mouthed conservative held in check by his loving, long-suffering wife Rachel. While the footage of street protests and COVID arguments is compelling, what sticks is the conversations among the family back home, as they struggle together to survive.
And David interrogates his own uneasy place back in the family, conflicted between supporting them and capturing enough footage to make his movie. One of the more enduring qualities of “Bad Axe” is that it feels uncertain and unfinished — much like the town, and the country, it depicts.