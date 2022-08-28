Can’t decide whether to watch a historical martial arts epic or a modern-day alien invasion thriller? To quote the little girl from the meme, “Why not both?”
South Korean director Choi Dong-hoon’s film “Alienoid” is a truly wild ride, hopping back and forth between centuries and among genres and having a lot of fun along the way. I’m not sure all those different parts all fit together very well, but the parts themselves are often a lot of fun, fast-moving and inventive, and never taking things too seriously. It’s now playing at Marcus Point.
The idea is that aliens have imprisoned their worst criminals inside the brains of human beings, where they stay, trapped and cut off from the world, until the host dies. It seems to work out fine, except that another alien called the Collector has been freeing the prisoners, leading to lots of CGI tentacles leaping out of people as the aliens jump from host to host. Riding to the rescue is an alien bounty hunter named Guard (Kim Woo-bin) and his faithful robot companion Thunder (Kim Dae-myung), who looks like one of those coin-operated telescopes you put a quarter in to look at Mount Rushmore.
The action cuts back and forth between 2022, where Guard and Thunder and their young ward Ean (Cho Yu-ri) are trying to catch the aliens, and 1391, where a magician named Muruk (Ryu Jun-Yeol) is trying to find an artifact called the Divine Blade which, unbeknownst to him, is somehow connected to the alien threat.
The two timelines cross early and often — in the opening scene, a high-flying fight sequence in 1391 is interrupted when Guard and Thunder crash through a hole in time in a flying SUV. Choi keeps stopping every now and then to try to explain what’s going on, but I honestly didn’t care much. It’s the individual action sequences that work better than the overall whole, whether it’s a spaceship vs. car chase through the streets of Seoul or an acrobatic rooftop chase that will remind some audiences of “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.”
The action is unabashedly goofy, such as a sequence where a magical “magnifying glass” that turns an ordinary fist into a King Kong-sized sledgehammer. And at 142 minutes, it’s all a little overwhelming, ending on a cliffhanger that promises another time-traveling sequel to come. To quote another time travel action movie, I’ll be back.