Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light” is a very cinematic film about very uncinematic people.
The characters are the employees of a slightly shabby two-screen movie theater in a British seaside town in 1980. They tear off ticket stubs, they sweep up popcorn in the aisles, they do crossword puzzles in the breakroom.
But Mendes and the legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins shoot them if they were movie stars. Every image is a masterpiece of light and shadow, the warm Art Deco stylings of the Empire theater contrasting against the bleakness of the sand and sea out the front window.
That attention to visual splendor means that “Empire of Light” is never less than arresting to watch. But it also points to an unresolved contradiction in Mendes’ screenplay, whether he’s going to make a minor-key drama about ordinary Brits or a sweeping, big-screen ode to the magic of the movies. “Empire of Light” tries to do both, and while I enjoyed watching it, especially for the wonderful performances, Mendes should have probably picked one movie to make rather than two.
The movie is a showcase for Olivia Colman — and, can I just pause and say how wonderful it is to live in a world where an “Olivia Colman showcase” exists? That the Oscar-winning star of “The Favourite” and “The Lost Daughter” has graduated from supporting roles to leading performances is well-deserved, and she gives her all as Hilary, who has been the assistant manager at the Empire for what seems like forever.
Hilary lives a quiet, cautious life, taking care of her customers and her employees. The closest thing she has to a love life is furtive dalliances with the theater’s married manager (Colin Firth) in his office. The one thing she never does is see a movie. She prefers to wait in the lobby of her own life.
This routine is disrupted by a new hire, Stephen (Micheal Ward), a charismatic young Black man who grows immediately fond of Hilary, to her great surprise. There’s a lovely scene where Stephen convinces Hilary to sneak upstairs to the theater’s long-abandoned ballroom, and it’s like she’s unlocked rooms in her heart she had forgotten were even there.
But this is Margaret Thatcher’s Britain, and the rise of white nationalists and skinheads in the streets has made life more precarious for Stephen. As nationalists march outside the theater and Stephen is hassled by punks in the street, Mendes clearly wants to draw parallels between unrest then and now. But that pulls focus away from the character drama he’s built up in the film’s first hour.
The same thing happens when revelations about Hilary’s past traumas are unearthed, as the formerly buttoned-down woman shakes and sobs with rage. Colman never puts a step wrong in her deeply-felt performance, but it feels like a screenwriter’s attempt to juice up a flagging third act rather than a catharsis the movie has earned.
Still, “Empire of Light” is full of great performances large and small. Toby Jones in particular is excellent as the cigarette-smoking theater projectionist, who lovingly cares for the mammoth projectors he calls his “babies.” The projectionist doesn’t like audience members to see the big machines working for fear it will dispel the illusion.
“All they should see is a beam of light,” he says. He is right in another way: the problems with “Empire of Light” arise when we feel all the heavy effort going on behind that beam.