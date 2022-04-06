When you walk into a movie set in post-World War I Britain, you have some idea what to expect. Bleak landscapes. Repressed emotions. Colin Firth.
Colin Firth is, in fact, in “Mothering Sunday,” French director Eva Husson’s English-language debut. Oscar winner Olivia Colman is, too. But this is not a typical period piece. “Sunday” quickly reveals itself to be a vibrant and erotic, suffused with rich colors and a lush score that will set those stiff upper lips quivering. The film opens Friday at Marcus Point and AMC Fitchburg 18.
Adapted from Graham Swift’s novel, “Mothering Sunday” is set in 1924 in a British village on Mothering Sunday, the British equivalent of Mother’s Day. It’s a tradition in the village that the wealthy local families gather for an elegantly appointed luncheon to celebrate.
Only World War I has decimated the village of its sons, leaving the mothers to grieve. Yet they still meet for the luncheon each year, for the sake of keeping up appearances, in a ritual that has become ghastly.
But “Mothering Sunday” isn’t really about those families, although their grief hovers in the background like a smoky haze. Mr. and Mrs. Niven (Firth and Colman), who lost both their sons in the war, give their maid Jane (Odessa Young) the day off for the holiday. Jane immediately heads to the country estate of the Nivens' best friends, the Sheringhams.
The Sheringhams also lost two sons in the war, but their surviving youngest son, Paul (Josh O’Connor of “The Crown”) is to be married in two weeks. Paul has been carrying on a longstanding affair with Jane, and the two lovers have planned one more, and likely last, day in bed together. Much of “Mothering Sunday” focuses on that final dalliance, as Paul and Jane lounge naked in bed together in a state of post-carnal reverie.
Husson crosscuts these sensuous images with the garden luncheon, where the middle-aged British aristocrats try to keep their emotions in check. Firth and Colman movingly show how loss has hollowed out their marriage, as Mr. Niven clumsily tries to project an air of normalcy to Mrs. Niven’s visible disgust.
Occasionally, the film also jumps ahead a few years. In these scenes, Jane has become a writer — with a new boyfriend (Sope Dirisu) — and struggles to recount the events of that day on paper. Jane is an orphan, to which the grieving Mrs. Niven says, “How lucky you are, to suffer all your bereavement at birth.”
It’s a startling statement, but as “Mothering Sunday” unfolds, we see Jane is lucky, in a way. With no family ties in the world, she has the perfect vantage point to observe the pains of others and record them on paper. The brilliant, sensuous imagery of “Mothering Sunday” is not just a stylistic flourish, but a visual evocation of how Jane sees the world, finding inspiration in even the bleakest of places. It’s a position of remove that comes with its costs as well as benefits, and as the narrative jumps back and forth in time, Young captures the pains and joys of Jane’s evolution as an artist.
Yet another flash-forward in the film’s coda, with Jane as an elderly woman played by the great Glenda Jackson at 85, puts a little too much of a bow on Jane’s story. But this is still a fresh and alluring take on an era that we thought had been well-covered.