The ranch is beautiful, and dying. The family patriarch lies on his deathbed after a devastating stroke, machines helping him breathe his final breaths. His once-strong stallion is old and forgotten in the barn, awaiting a final visit from the vet. The ranch is in deep debt, and once the patriarch goes, the bank will swoop in and take it all.
Against this backdrop of loss, “Montana Story” tells an eloquent family drama about regret and second chances. Written and directed by Scott McGehee and David Siegel, who two decades ago made the wonderful noir “The Deep End” with Tilda Swinton, the film opens Friday at AMC Madison 6.
Cal (Owen Teague), a rangy and sensitive young man, has come home, waiting to bury his father and sell the ranch when the time comes. “There’s nothing left now, for anybody,” he says, but his sadness is tinged with a strange hope. He has a lot of bad memories of the ranch and of his abusive father, and secretly hopes that he’ll be able to bury that trauma as well.
Which is why he’s startled when his long-estranged older sister Erin (Haley Lu Richardson) shows up for one last visit. Erin fled the homestead seven years earlier after one particularly horrible act of violence by her father, and simmers with rage, back home essentially to make sure he dies. Her presence agonizes Cal — when his father brutally beat Erin, the 15-year-old Cal was too scared to intervene, and Erin hasn’t spoken to him since.
McGehee and Siegel’s screenplay reminded me of the novels of great modern writers of the West like Jim Harrison and Thomas McGuane, with indelible characters and a deep sense of place. Often the sheer loveliness of the landscape, with its endless golden prairie and towering mountains, is utterly ignored by the characters who live there, who are often too busy looking inward at their own problems. But when they lift their heads and look around, their perspective shifts, such as in a visually stunning scene where Cal and Erin visit a canyon, and the drone camera swoops up to capture the majesty of the environment.
Teague and Richardson embody the tension between the estranged siblings — Cal wary and guilt-ridden, Erin hardened and vengeful. They leave so much unsaid, until the silences get to be unbearable, and the emotions they’ve been holding back finally start to flow. Richardson has delivered a string of subtle and empathetic performances in films like “Columbus” and “Support The Girls,” and Teague (“Black Mirror”) proves her equal as the abashed Cal.
The rich supporting cast includes Gilbert Owuor as the kindly in-home nurse who cares for the father, and Asivak Koostachin as an old family friend who reaches out to help Erin. The only villain in “Montana Story” is the old man in the hospital bed, and, as the nurse says, “his story is complete.”
The drama comes from seeing what his descendants will do with the legacy — the burden — that he’s left them.