The one moment of “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” where I could not suspend my disbelief was when Tom Cruise had to stop for a minute and psych himself up to ride a motorcycle off a cliff.
Come on! There’s nothing Cruise loves more than to jump out of an airplane, fight on top of a moving train, or just run like hell in a “Mission: Impossible” movie. That joy in physical filmmaking, of entertainment for entertainment’s sake, sets the “M:I” movies apart from its sometimes more dour competitors in the action genre.
The first installment of the “Dead Reckoning” two-parter is no exception, a deliciously exciting movie packed with amazing stunts, ticking-clock suspense and laugh-out-loud humor — often with all three of those things flowing through the same scene. It opens Wednesday in Madison theaters at Marcus Point, Marcus Palace, AMC Fitchburg and Flix Brewhouse Madison and is a big, loud, fun time at the movies.
“Mission: Impossible” movies tend to have both a villain and a “MacGuffin” — Alfred Hitchcock’s term for an object that everybody in the movie wants to get their hands on. In “Dead Reckoning,” the villain is not a person but a sophisticated AI creation known as The Entity which has gone rogue and infected all the world’s intelligence agencies. Its earthly agent is Gabriel (Esai Morales), a silky-voiced assassin with whom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt shares a history.
In classic “Mission” fashion, the MacGuffin that can stop this high-tech threat is the lowest-tech thing possible — a metal key, divided into two parts, that can apparently shut it down somehow. As the movie moves from the Bering Sea to Amsterdam to the Arabian Desert to Washington, D.C. (and that’s all just before the opening credits start), rival factions are vying to get the key and control the Entity. Hunt and his Impossible Mission Force team are alone in wanting not to control the Entity, but destroy it.
It’s really the silliest “Mission: Impossible” plot yet, and largely just an excuse for director Christopher McQuarrie to get these characters to chase each other through exotic locations, including a suspenseful cat-and-cat-and-cat-and-mouse chase through an airport in Abu Dhabi, a grim showdown in Venice, and a riotous car chase through Rome, with Hunt driving a canary-yellow Fiat 500 that’s not much bigger (or more maneuverable) than a bumper car.
Unlike the brisk five-minute action sequences of a James Bond movie, McQuarrie has space to stretch out these set pieces over 20 minutes or more, building in complexity and excitement. The film’s reliance on practical, real-world stunts and effects give the sequences a tactile thrill too often missing from the multiplex these days.
The cast is well-balanced, with series regulars like Hunt’s teammates Ilsa (Rebecca Ferguson), Benji (Simon Pegg) and Luther (Ving Rhames) joined by Hayley Atwell, effective as a sly master thief whose pickpocketing skills come in handy. Pom Klementieff radiates such goodness in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies that it’s a treat to see her as a ferocious killer named Paris who clearly loves her day job.
While the fate of the world is at stake (again), there’s such a feeling of playfulness to “Dead Reckoning,” with its cheeky plot reversals, mask reveals, even some close-up magic. If anything is lacking here, it’s that this installment is a little light on the emotional elements that made “Fallout,” for me, the best of the series.
But given all the pleasures that “Dead Reckoning” has to offer, complaining about that feels like whining that Baskin Robbins only has 31 flavors.