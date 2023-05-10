There’s a moment in “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” when Michael J. Fox falls down while walking on the sidewalk. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1990 when he was 29, and the progressive disease causes loss of coordination, severe tremors, muscle constriction and intense pain. He gets injured a lot.
But then he pops up, and quips to a concerned passerby, "You knocked me off my feet!” She laughs. And, despite having just seen how much Fox is struggling with, we laugh too. He can’t help but want to entertain and put others at ease.
Fox was one of the most charismatic, eager-to-please comedic actors of the ‘80s and ‘90s, whether in TV (“Spin City,” “Family Ties”) or movies (“Back to the Future”). Playing Michael J. Fox in Davis Guggenheim’s documentary may be his greatest role.
Guggenheim has Fox stare straight into the camera as he talks about his life, the physical effects of Parkinson’s on full display. Fox is such an engaging, honest, and frankly funny narrator of his own life that "Still” is lively and entertaining when it could be despairing. We always feel for Fox. But we never feel sorry for him.
The heart of the movie is those one-on-one conversations between Fox and an unseen Guggenheim. A real rapport develops between interviewer and subject, and Fox seems to relish being asked the tough questions. When asked how he imagines life in 20 years, he says, “If I’m still here in 20 years, I’ll either be cured or a pickle.”
Around these conversations, Guggenheim tells the unlikely story of how Fox, a small kid from Edmonton, Alberta, became one of the biggest stars in the world. Those who know Fox best as the elitist Alex P. Keaton from “Family Ties” might be surprised that he grew up a scrappy, working-class kid who played hockey against much bigger kids. That inner toughness is most on display in this part of his life. “I’m a cockroach,” he says. “You can’t kill a cockroach.”
Guggenheim and editor Michael Harte deftly weave together these interviews with voiceover narration from Fox's audiobooks, editing clips from Fox’s many films with dramatic reenactments featuring a Fox lookalike. The result has the energy and momentum of, well, an '80s Michael J. Fox movie. A powerful montage from “Spin City” shows how Fox tried to hide the tremors in his left hand from the camera, until the disease progressed to the point that they couldn’t be concealed.
After he publicized his diagnosis and started a nonprofit to raise money for research, he still acted, using his condition to dramatic effect on “The Good Wife” and comedic effect on “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”
At 94 minutes, “Still” feels like it ends a little abruptly, just when we want to be spending more time with Fox in the present day, seeing the joy he takes in being with his family. This isn’t a story about a man overcoming adversity like in a Hollywood movie. It’s about a man facing adversity square in the eye, living with it day after day, and using his gifts to make something positive come from it.