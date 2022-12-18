Many of Melissa Lesh’s fondest memories of growing up in Madison involve being in nature. Camping with her family on the Wisconsin River. Hearing the call of red-winged blackbirds flying over the cattails at Lake Wingra. Or just turning over logs in her backyard to see the bugs underneath.
“Growing up in Madison was a huge part of my early love of nature,” Lesh said in a recent Zoom interview. “It definitely helped form my appreciation and love of wildlife and wild places.”
For the last decade, Lesh and her partner Trevor Frost have traveled the world capturing wildlife on film, from orangutans in Borneo to sturgeon in Virginia. They’ve spent the last four years on a feature documentary, “Wildcat,” for which they lived deep in the Amazon rainforest documenting a program to reintroduce baby ocelots into the wild.
It sounds like an adorable project — who doesn’t love kittens? But while “Wildcat” does have stunning (and, yes, adorable) animal footage, the documentary focuses just as much on the mental health struggles of the couple working with the cats. Harry Turner is a young British veteran suffering from PTSD from a tour in Afghanistan, while his partner Samantha Wicker carries her own trauma from an abusive childhood.
Praised by critics for its intimacy and authenticity, “Wildcat” opens in theaters Wednesday, including in Madison at Marcus Palace, and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video Dec. 30.
Lesh talked about growing up in Madison, the intense process of making “Wildcat,” and the power of nature to help heal the mind.
Were you born in Madison?
I was born in Mumbai, but I came back when I was about 10 days old. At the time, there was some targeting of Americans in India, and we fled, essentially. I grew up in Madison until I was 16. I lived on Midvale, then Odana, and went to Hamilton Middle School. I would have gone to West if we’d stayed.
Did your interest in filmmaking start here as well?
Actually, my journey to filmmaking has been a nonlinear one. My dad is a fine artist and my mother is a cellist, so as a kid I was always surrounded by art and music. Then there was nature and animals, so I was always drawn to and interested in the arts and sciences. But it wasn’t until I got older that I realized film could be the intersection of all the things I loved.
Is that why you founded your video production company, Emerging Earth Films?
Yes, it was really to get at that core idea of how do we combine these things? How do we pull people in with visual storytelling in an emotional way, but also connect with the science, the nature, the conservation? With “Wildcat,” I think it’s doing exactly that. I’m really excited that we can tell these stories and reach people on an emotional level.
I imagine with the advances in digital filmmaking, you can take cameras to remote places that you couldn’t even a decade ago.
A lot of the footage in “Wildcat” was captured on cell phones or GoPros, or really small camera or DSLRs. That was one of the things we really wanted to embrace with this movie was embedding the cameras into the fabric of everyday life, and that’s really how we were able to capture a lot of these more emotional moments.
Especially in a remote place like the Amazon rainforest, you have to stay nimble. You have to be able to keep up if you’re running after Harry Turner or Samantha Wicker while they’re following a monkey or looking for snakes.
How did you come across Harry and Samantha?
My partner and co-director, Trevor Frost, was in the Amazon looking for a different story. He happened to bump into Harry and Samantha in the hotel lobby of this little town on the edge of the Amazon. They brought him a small hard drive with some of the early footage they had filmed of the first ocelot, Khan.
(Trevor) called me almost right away and said, “I just met these characters, they have an incredible story.” Initially we thought we could stitch their archives together into a short film. About two months later, we got the call that Samantha had rescued her second ocelot, and we knew we had a much larger story on our hands. We could follow this journey of reintroduction in real time.
At what point in the process did you realize this would be a film about Harry and Samantha as much as it is about the baby ocelot, Keanu?
I think we knew that fairly early on. Harry was very open about his trauma and his PTSD. We always thought of it as a story of healing and the power of nature to help heal the mind. But we didn’t know a lot of Samantha’s backstory, and in the process of making the film became a lot closer, being vulnerable ourselves, particularly myself sharing some of the experiences that I had as a child. Then it became a much larger story of how we work through trauma, how it shapes who we are, and the ways in which we try and heal.
I imagine there had to be a high level of trust between the four of you.
It was deeply collaborative, and something that we all felt strongly could be something powerful. It was something that we were all aligned behind as a team. We were all living together, and we were rolling all the time, and they said film whatever you want. We became a family, essentially, in the middle of the rainforest. It was a deep trust.
At the same time, you do have to realize that there are moments that you have to put the camera down and be a friend.
One of the key themes of the film is drawing the distinction between the kind of wildlife reintroduction projects that Samantha runs, and more commercial kinds of wildlife tourism programs.
It’s a really important delineation. I think there’s a lot of places that mask as conservation, but they’re for-profit. It’s tourism masking as conservation, and I think that is extremely harmful. You see a lot of these animals that are taken, or bred as young babies and used to make money for a lot of these places, and then either sold or discarded. It’s not for the animals.
With Keanu and Khan, it was so important that the goal was to make them wild. We didn’t actually have access to Keanu. As part of the reintroduction protocol, they did not want us to have any access to him to keep him as wild as possible. So part of the process was working with (Harry and Samantha) to film the reintroduction, and make sure they were comfortable with the cameras and film that journey. Because we couldn’t.
Have Harry and Samantha seen the finished film?
They’ve both seen the film. We were all at our premiere this fall at the Telluride Film Festival, which was really wonderful. Samantha has a new partner and they’re taking on more cats. They have over 20 wild cats that they’re in the process of rehabilitating. They just rescued their first baby jaguar, which they say is their greatest challenge yet.
And Harry is doing well. He’s now engaged, and he and his fiancee are working to start an organization also in conservation. So, yeah, it’s been a long journey, but where we all are now, it’s very heartening, knowing what we’ve all been through to get here.
I wanted to ask you about one shot in the film that stuck with me, where Harry is living with his parents back in London. He’s mowing their little backyard, but he takes the time to first make sure there are no insects or other animals living in the tall grass. It’s like he’s half a world away from the Amazon but still engaged in wildlife conservation.
I think one of the hopes, the takeaways for this movie is that no matter if it’s the Amazon rainforest or your backyard, nature is powerful. It’s something that we deeply, fundamentally need. Even a short walk in the park, or time with an animal, can have a profound impact on our well-being.