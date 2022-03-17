By the time the supernatural elements kick in during Mariama Diallo’s “Master,” the genre shift almost feels merciful. While Diallo’s debut is classified as a horror movie, what truly chills and unsettles is not the tale of a witch haunting a prestigious New England college.
It’s the pervasive racism on display from almost the very first frame of the movie, as the college’s few Black students and faculty battle microaggressions and pervasive slights at every turn from their overwhelmingly white peers and colleagues. “It’s not ghosts, it’s not supernatural,” new faculty member Gail Bishop (Regina Hall) says at one point in the movie. “It’s America, and it’s everywhere.”
“Master” premieres Friday on Amazon Prime Video.
Gail is a new hire at Ancaster College — the name sounds a lot like “ancestor," fitting for a legacy institution where the portraits of dead white men glower in every wood-paneled room. Her presence as a Black faculty member is part of a showy new “diversity” effort at the school, and her white colleagues seem pleased with themselves to have one Black face in their midst.
But Gail soon feels isolated and alienated, confronting evidence of the college’s racist past everywhere. When she finds an outbreak of maggots in the creaky old faculty house she’s assigned, it’s like a physical manifestation of the institutional rot in the place.
“Master” alternates between Gail’s story and that of Jasmine Moore (Zoe Renee), a Black freshman trying to find her place among a sea of white students who see her as a curiosity at best, an intruder at worst. Even the friendlier white people, like the librarian who says, “Your family must be so proud of you,” are blind to their own prejudices. In one heartbreaking scene, Jasmine attends a campus party and finally allows herself to relax, dancing to a hip-hop song — until she realizes that all the white students around her are gleefully chanting the N-word.
Diallo skillfully entwines these uncomfortable real-world moments with the supernatural lore of Ancaster College. Legend has it that the ghost of a witch stalks the university halls and, every year, drives a student to suicide. Jasmine soon learns that she's living in the room of the student, also a Black female, who took her life the year before. The scares are muted, using shadows and lighting effects to suggest more than show, making Jasmine question whether what she encounters is real, or a manifestation of her own fear.
As the threats escalate against Jasmine, both otherworldly and real (the presence of a noose recalls a shameful incident at a UW-Madison football game), “Master" is bleakly skeptical that the ghosts of racism and classism that haunt America, and its academic institutions, can ever be really exorcised.
As one white male professor says to a harried Gail, in a tone meant to be comforting but that comes off as forbidding, “Don’t worry. I’m not going anywhere.”