1950s sci-fi movies like “Invaders from Mars” and “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” where aliens took over the minds and bodies of ordinary humans, splashed the paranoia of the Joseph McCarthy era onto the drive-in screen.
Your neighbor, your co-workers, even your spouse — are they really who they appear to be? Or are they part of a sinister, secret conspiracy?
The Marvel Cinematic Universe first tapped into this who-can-you-trust theme with “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” where Cap found that the evil Hydra organization had infected the highest levels of American leadership. Now the MCU returns to Cold War paranoia with the new Disney+ limited series “Secret Invasion,” which premieres its first two episodes on Wednesday.
The series gets off to an awkward start, rushing to get viewers caught up with events they might have forgotten from 2019’s “Captain Marvel.” In that movie, a shapeshifting race of aliens known as Skrulls came to Earth for protection in the 1990s, and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) promised them a new home if they would work as secret agents for his shadowy organization, SHIELD.
“Secret Invasion” takes place in the present day, and some of those Skrulls feel Fury has reneged on his promise to find them a new home. So a terrorist Skrull faction, led by the enigmatic Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), has decided to take the Earth for themselves, using their ability to mimic humans in a plot to trigger war between the U.S. and Russia.
As for Fury, he’s been feeling some PTSD after the “blip” wiped out half of humanity for five years (and is maybe miffed he wasn’t invited to the final battle against Thanos in “Avengers: Endgame”). So he’s spent the last few years off-planet working on some sort of secret defense project, secretly worried that he’s lost his mojo.
This Nick Fury isn’t the swaggering, leather duster-clad leader of the “Avengers” movies, but is wracked with guilt and self-doubt. Having Jackson in the lead role is the best thing about “Secret Invasion,” giving him the chance to stretch out and show more dramatic chops than he’s usually gotten to do in Marvel movies.
Brought back to Earth, Fury reteams with his good-guy Skrull pal Talos (Ben Mendelsohn, also strong) to try and stop the Skrull terrorists. In the first two episodes, they find Gravik’s faction have burrowed deep in the power centers of world governments. Including, possibly, the White House, where James “War Machine” Rhodes (Don Cheadle) is an advisor to the president (Dermot Mulroney).
Add Emilia Clarke of “Game of Thrones” as Talos’ conflicted daughter, caught between her father and Gravik, and Olivia Colman as an unnervingly cheerful British spy chief with a taste for torture, and “Secret Invasion" clearly has one of the best casts of any Marvel TV series yet. It’s also, compared to fanciful recent shows like “Loki” and “She-Hulk,” a relatively grounded series, less about superpowers and action and more about espionage and intrigue.
But “Secret Invasion” struggles to invoke the necessary mood of uncertainty and paranoia. Basically, any time you meet a new human character on the show, you can safely assume that they’re probably a Skrull in disguise. There’s no suspense in trying to figure out who Fury can trust and who he can’t — most of the bad Skrulls reveal their scaly green faces almost immediately, leading to an obligatory (and unnecessary) fight scene.
Perhaps “Secret Invasion” will get more complex as it goes on. There could be a subplot involving the “good” Skrulls, and whether they become persecuted “Red Scare”-like as SHIELD hunts for Gravik. So far, it’s reminding me of another grounded Marvel series, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which had a lot of potential that never quite panned out.
Also on streaming: “Black Mirror” may have had the misfortune of being right. As the gap has narrowed between real life and the tech-driven dystopias depicted in its earlier seasons, the Netflix series seems to have struggled to have anything new to say about the screen-obsessed world we live in. A new five-episode season premiered last week, and the reviews have not been kind.
By contrast, “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” projects a much more optimistic vision for the future that’s in line with show creator Gene Roddenberry’s worldview. The excellent series premiered its second season last weekend on Paramount+.