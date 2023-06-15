One of the many unsavory characters in “Maggie Moore(s)” is a sub shop owner who saves money by using expired meats and cheeses in his sandwiches.
Like that past-its-sell-by-date turkey and provolone, “Maggie Moore(s)” gives off the aroma of something that has been on the shelf too long. Specifically, it feels like one of those ‘90s neo-noirs like “Clay Pigeons” or “Truth or Consequences, N.M.” that proliferated in arthouse theaters 25 years ago in the wake of Quentin Tarantino’s early successes.
But, like those copycats, “Maggie Moore(s)” substitutes cynical violence for engaging plotting, amounting to little more than a series of bloody cliches despite a strong cast and a very capable director. “Maggie Moore(s)” had its world premiere Monday at the Tribeca Film Festival and will be released Friday on video-on-demand.
“Maggie Moore(s)” was directed by John Slattery, best known as an actor for his work as Roger Sterling on “Mad Men.” Slattery already proved himself to be a talented director with his underseen 2014 debut, “God’s Pocket.” That was a crime drama with great characters, a textured sense of place, and a dry wit — all things that “Maggie Moore(s)” could use.
That schlubby sub shop owner, Jay Moore (Micah Stock) is in over his head, skimming off the top from the store so he can feed his lottery ticket addiction. Jay is created in the model of William H. Macy’s character from “Fargo,” a weak man lured into crime, but Jay is more annoying than pathetic.
His wife Maggie (Louisa Krause) discovers a folder of child pornography in Jay’s briefcase. They actually belong to Jay’s expired-meat supplier, but a horrified Maggie threatens to expose Jay publicly. So Jay hires a hitman, Kosco (Happy Anderson) to throw a scare into Maggie.
Hitmen are gonna do what hitmen do, and Maggie ends up dead. Panicked, Jay learns that there’s another woman in town also named Maggie Moore (Mary Holland), and decides to hire Kosco to kill her as well, reasoning that this will throw local law enforcement off the trail. (Apparently the plot is based on a real 2000 unsolved case, when two women named Maggie Moore were killed four days apart in Texas.)
Local law enforcement in this case is the town’s widowed police chief, Jordan (Jon Hamm) and his sardonic sidekick (Nick Mohamed of “Ted Lasso”). Investigating both murders, the police find few clues but a lot of nasty, selfish small-town folk with secrets to hide. Jordan says he finds “no evidence either way, just a bunch of people who deserve each other.”
Screenwriter Paul Bernbaum (“Hollywoodland”) assigns each supporting character exactly one quirky trait, usually an unpleasant one. Watching these caricatures scheme against each other (until Kosco shows up to add to his body count) is not very entertaining.
Much better is a subplot, barely connected to the rest of the movie, in which Jordan tentatively courts a divorced neighbor of Jay’s (Tina Fey) who becomes a witness. Hamm and Fey, obviously old friends, have a sweet chemistry together onscreen that almost balances out the sourness of the rest of “Maggie Moore(s).” Almost.