Every day they’re on duty, the women who serve as firefighters in the Madison Fire Department display a courage that an average person couldn’t comprehend.
For a new project, they had to display a different kind of courage — to step in front of a camera and talk about their experiences as women in a male-dominated profession.
“In Her Boots” is a new feature-length documentary produced by the Madison Fire Department that features female firefighters who have worked in the department since the first group of eight women graduated from the Madison Fire Service Academy in April 1980.
The women tell stories about dealing with discrimination, having to adjust to using and wearing equipment designed for men, how to do your job while pregnant, and dealing with the trauma that comes with such a dangerous job. But they also tell stories of perseverance, of mutual support, and of satisfaction at doing vital work.
“I've heard from our current women that they now have a deeper sense of appreciation for their place here,” said Cynthia Schuster, the fire department spokesperson and a co-director of the documentary with Jesse Poole.
“They've heard about what other women had to go through in order to pave a smoother path for them.”
The 111-minute film is now free to stream on YouTube and on the Madison City Channel. There will be a special in-person screening at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mitby Theater at Madison College, 1701 Wright St., to celebrate International Women’s Day. The screening is free.
From eight to 56
"In Her Boots" began in 2018, when now-retired Chief Steven Davis and other department officials wanted to create some sort of project to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the eight women’s graduation. The Madison Fire Department knew that Schuster, who was hired as a public information officer in 2015, had previously worked as a producer for Wisconsin Public Radio, and suggested she could interview current and past firefighters.
Schuster spent 2018 and 2019 tracking down veterans of the department for interviews. The first class of female recruits in 1980 talked about how tough the academy was in the early days, when they had to wear boots and gloves designed for men that were two sizes too big, or prove themselves physically capable of competing with male recruits.
“A lot of it was very interesting and some of it was very challenging,” said Denise Sullivan, who was part of the first class of female recruits in 1980 and served for 30 years. “But the most challenging part was working with training officers who felt that the women wouldn’t be capable of doing this, and didn’t feel we really should be there.”
Schuster knew that the conversations might dredge up painful memories for the firefighters. She wanted to be considerate about that.
“There were some folks who did not want to come back to a fire station,” Schuster said. “So we would meet them at their home, or we would find just a neutral space, like a library space or something, where they felt safe to talk about these things without being so close to the source of their pain.”
“In Her Boots” charts the department’s transformation from those turbulent early days to becoming a national model for training and recruiting female firefighters. Currently, the Madison Fire Department’s firefighters employs 56 women, about 13% of its workforce, about double the national average.
“We want to be a department that reflects the community it serves,” Schuster said. “But our society is over 50% female, and we still don’t have that level of diversity. We’re ahead of the curve, but we’re aiming higher.”
Sisters in helmets
While the film shows the challenges that the female firefighters may face, it also showcases the commitment and camaraderie among the women, both those serving together and the bond they share with previous generations who paved the way. Schuster said that was one of the reasons she wanted the project to be a full-length documentary rather than a series of short videos, so viewers could see the evolution of the department over the decades, and that the story is still being written.
Heather Seeber, who has been a Madison firefighter since 2018, said she has been part of a close-knit community since the day she joined the academy.
“I have the most amount of friends that I’ve ever ever had in my whole life just being part of the fire department,” Seeber said in the film. “I was very lucky. I had another female on my crew at Station 12 who took me under her wing and taught me everything I needed to know, even the little things that I might have been afraid to ask.”
One of Schuster’s favorite interviews she conducted with the film was with the former members of the all-female Rapid Intervention Team who were stationed at Station 3. Their job was a serious one, to rescue other firefighters that might get compromised inside a building. The affection and closeness of the team is evident on screen.
“You just get to see it light up right there on the screen,” Schuster said. “The laughter, the joviality, the mutual respect and admiration for each other. They’re still close friends to this day, even though many of them have retired.”
Once Schuster had finished her interviews in 2019, she handed over the footage to the city’s IT Media team to be edited into a movie. Those plans were delayed with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the IT team had to focus on Zoom meetings and other remote solutions to make sure city services functioned smoothly. The film was finally finished in late 2022.
Schuster said that when she was making the film, she assumed it would be released online. She couldn’t have imagined having it shown on the big screen at Wednesday’s premiere, and is excited to watch the film with an audience, many of whom will be current and past women firefighters and their families.
“There's just going to be an energy in that space that we couldn't have enjoyed just watching it on our own,” Schuster said. “To come together and to do it on International Women's Day, and to make it a big celebration is more than I ever thought it would be back in 2018 when Chief Davis tapped my shoulder.”