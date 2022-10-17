At a Cap Times Idea Fest talk last month on the Jewish experience in Wisconsin, panelists agreed that unless a person lived near the Jewish communities in Madison or Milwaukee, they might not know much about Jewish life, or might never knowingly meet a Jewish person until they leaving home for college.
But there is one place where they might have already met a Jewish person — at the movies. Whether it’s a Holocaust drama like “Schindler’s List” or an indie comedy like “Shiva Baby,” films can be a way to bring awareness and understanding about Jewish culture in an engaging way to non-Jews.
And, as antisemitic incidents are on the rise in Madison and worldwide, such understanding is critically important.
In that spirit, the Jewish Federation of Madison is hosting the Madison Jewish Film Festival this weekend, a series of four films in a variety of genres. The movies will screen Saturday and Sunday at Marcus Point, 7825 Big Sky Drive, and each film will have talkbacks afterwards. Tickets are $10 per movie, or $36 to see all four.
The four films are:
“Neighbours” (8 p.m. Saturday) — This semi-autobiographical film looks at a small Kurdish village that is being pressured to support Syrian president Bashir al-Assad and embrace antisemitism.
“Black Flowers” (10 a.m. Sunday) — This documentary centers on five Holocaust survivors who use art to process their trauma and emotions. Director Tammy Federman will take part in a post-show discussion via Zoom.
“Kiss Me Kosher” (1 p.m. Sunday) — This rom-com follows two sets of couples — an Israeli woman and a German woman, and an Israeli woman and a Palestinian man — who have to overcome their cultural history for love.
“Tiger Within” (3:30 p.m. Sunday) — The late Ed Asner stars as a Holocaust survivor who befriends a homeless teen who doesn’t know the origins of the swastika on her jacket.
Marni Ginsberg, the federation’s director of engagement and leadership, said the films were selected and scheduled to have an overall thematic arc.
“They have a very common theme throughout,” Ginsberg said. “We start with hate, and then find that common understanding, learning to forgive and finding that common ground.”
A Jewish film festival seems especially timely, as antisemitic incidents in the United States hit a record high in 2021, according to the Anti-Defamation League. In Madison, messages targeting Jewish student organizations were scrawled on the sidewalk at the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus on the first day of class this fall.
“Antisemitism is an issue that definitely is affecting a lot of Jewish communities,” Ginsberg said. “Right now, it’s very prevalent. So this will hopefully be a way to see Jewish cultures and values in a way that is very approachable and universal.”
Ginsberg said ticket sales have been encouraging, with some audiences buying a pass to all four films and others picking and choosing individual films. The rom-com “Kiss Me Kosher” has been a strong seller, she said.
“That has definitely been the most popular,” she said. “Like, there’s a lot of heavy stuff going on, I just want to see something light. It’s a cute, light film. We tried to do a variety of films that would appeal to different audiences.”
Each of the films will have a post-show talkback, such as the director of “Black Flowers” or a panel discussion by federation members after “Kiss Me Kosher.” Those discussions are intended to expand on the themes that are explored in the movies, Ginsberg said.
“When you talk about it with other people, especially when you have pointed discussion questions, it gives you a new understanding of something that you might have seen on the surface and lets you dig into it more,” she said. “And then it lets you continue those conversations, I think as you leave the theater and go out into the world.”